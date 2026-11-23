The Carolina Panthers secured a much-needed victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. Moving to two games in front of the rest of the NFC South is significant.

The Panthers should've blown out the listless Ravens, but they came out flat and let Baltimore take a 12-0 lead. Miscues continued throughout, particularly on special teams, but the end result is another comeback win for Bryce Young and company.

Ryan Fitzgerald won it with a chip-shot field goal after the two-minute warning, aided by an interception from Tyrel Dodson on the ensuing possession.

The result is another bump in the weekly NFL Power Rankings, and the Panthers are beginning to separate from the rest of the NFC South.

Panthers rise in Power Rankings once again after beating Ravens

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL Power Rankings do not mean very much. A team being ranked 20th is not indicative of much because it's one analyst's opinion on how the team stacks up against another, and there's usually rampant disagreement.

What does matter is whether a team is going up or down. The comparison from last week to this week in placement is the important part. Last week, the Panthers broke a three-game losing streak (which had sent them spiraling down the rankings) and moved up.

This week, they're rising again, even if they didn't exactly inspire ultimate confidence in how they handled the Jacoby Brissett-led Ravens.

Last week, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News ranked the Panthers 19th. This week, they're 18th. It may not be much of a rise, but they are higher than last week.

"The Panthers, after beating the Ravens, are 3-0 this season when Bryce Young passes for 250 or more yards and Chuba Hubbard rushes for 120 or more yards in the same game. Their offense can be inconsistent with its balance and production, but it's a necessary ball-control approach to help a bad run defense," Iyer wrote.

We can quibble about them being ranked lower than the Dallas Cowboys or New England Patriots, but that's not too bad. The Panthers are higher than their NFC South rivals: Buccaneers at 23, Falcons at 24, and Saints at 25.

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next week, they'll have a chance to continue their winning streak, put more distance between the Panthers and the rest of the NFC South, move up in the Power Rankings even further, and get revenge. They're facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that started that aforementioned slide with a 43-13 dismantling of Carolina.