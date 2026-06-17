Nic Scourton Is Panthers’ Most Important Second-Year Player Over Tetairoa McMillan

For the most part, the Carolina Panthers are a young football team. It’s a club that has added its share of players via free agency and trade, but for the most part there are numerous home grown pieces that have been solid performers in recent years.

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A year ago, general manager Dan Morgan crossed a few of the draftniks up and instead of using the eighth overall pick on some much-needed pass rushing help, he opted for University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The 6’5”, 212-pound target started all 17 games, totaled team-highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown receptions (7) on his way to being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Panthers need a big season from second-year pass rusher Nic Scourton

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report looked at each of the league’s 32 rosters, and picked out who he felt was the team’s most important second-year player. It would make perfect sense to choose McMillan considering what he did for quarterback Bryce Young and Dave Canales’s passing attack. However, Gagnon’s choice was Morgan’s second-round pick a year ago in edge rusher Nic Scourton.

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“There is little concern about top pick Tetairoa McMillan," said Gagnon, "but the hope is that Scourton—the team's second-rounder—can emerge with help from newcomer Jaelan Phillips on the edge. For what it's worth, the Texas A&M product flashed a bit late in his rookie campaign. This defense desperately needs more of that in support of Phillips.”

Edge Nic Scourton made some noise during the second half of 2025

NIC SCOURTON BRINGS DOWN the reigning MVP!!🙌🏻🙌🏻



Another red zone stop on defense to make it 6-0 Bills on top👀#KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/GaLDwVFFBz — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) October 26, 2025

It was a better late than never debut for the 6’2”, 257-pound outside linebacker. He played in all 17 regular-season games, and six of his eight starts came in Carolina’s final eight contests. He totaled 47 tackles, and three of his five sacks (which tied for the team lead with Derrick Brown) came in those final eight outings.

He finished with one forced fumble, and his nine quarterback hits were second on the team behind only Brown (11). Scourton started the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams, and finished with one solo stop in the team’s 34-31 loss.

Newcomer Jaelan Phillips should unleash Nic Scourton

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The arrival of Phillips, who also totaled exactly five sacks in 18 combined games with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, is supposed to make things easier for Scourton and the team’s other pass rushers as well. If things play out as the Panthers hope, the 2021 first-round pick of the ‘Fins and Morgan’s second-round selection from 2025 could be a very formidable tandem.

To say that Carolina’s pass rush has been in dire straits in recent seasons is an understatement. No team in the league has fewer sacks than the Panthers (89) dating back to 2023. That could very well change this upcoming season if Scourton can take advantage of Phillips’s experience and presence in 2026.