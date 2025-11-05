No trades means that Panthers have utmost confidence in Dave Canales
The Carolina Panthers appear to have a plan, and it began in 2024 with Dan Morgan being elevated to president of football operations and general manager. Dave Canales became the franchise’s newest head coach. The task ahead was clear. The team had not posted a winning record since 2017, which also happens to be the last time the club reached the postseason.
Canales inherited a team that finished 2-15 in '24, and also inherited quarterback Bryce Young. After two rough starts, he sat down the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Young would eventually get the job back and in many ways, is still a work in progress. As for the team, the Panthers are 9-9 in their last 18 outings after the Canales’s Era began with seven losses in eight games.
Moe Moton and Kris Knox of Bleacher Report looked at all 32 NFL teams, and assigned a winner and a loser for each club when it came to the NFL trade deadline. When it came to that 5-4 team based in Charlotte, it’s the team’s sideline leader that got the thumbs up.
“The Carolina Panthers didn’t make any splashy moves,” explained Moton and Knox, “and that’s pretty much what was expected. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported before the trade deadline that they were expected to take a patient approach."
“I don’t get the sense they are under any illusions they are one player away from a deep playoff run,” wrote Jones. “They will want to keep legitimate capital to continue building through the draft.” As it turned out, Morgan stood pat. It makes sense, considering the team has won five of its last seven games after a 0-2 start.
“While fans might have wanted the 5-4 Panthers to make a win-now deal or two,” explained Moton/Knox, “the lack of any panic moves suggests the team is happy with the current development path. In other words, Dave Canales is nowhere near the hot seat.”
That’s an understatement at the moment. These days, the Carolina Panthers are sitting pretty with a winning record and a new-found confidence as well. It will be interesting to see where Canales and company are headed by season’s end.
