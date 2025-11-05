Bryce Young shares confident statement on Carolina Panthers' latest upset win
A year ago, Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young was benched by new head coach Dave Canales after two games. He would eventually return and started the team’s final 10 contests, and looked like a player capable of big things.
Two games into 2025, and Young didn’t look like the quarterback that finished strong the previous year. Canales’s team was 0-2 and the third-year signal-caller threw four TD passes, and turned over the ball a combined five times.
It’s been a different story for Young and the Panthers since. Carolina is 5-2 in its last seven contests. Young has started six of those games, including all five victories, throwing for seven scores while finishing with just four turnovers.
Carolina’s last four wins have been by three, three, seven, and three points, respectively. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Young and company owned the ball for the final 2:32, and Ryan Fitzgerald booted a 49-yard field goal at the run to beat the Green Bay Packers, 16-13, at Lambeau Field.
“As an offense, we always want to be ready,” explained Young on Monday (courtesy of Mark Inabinett of AL.com). “We always want to be prepared. That’s a really good team on the other side, so our defense, I mean, balled the entire game. But we knew at some point we’re going to have to go win it. We at least just want to be prepared for that, so confidence never wavered as a group, as a unit.”
That confidence is very evident for a team that features running back Rico Dowdle and the league’s fifth-ranked ground attack, and a defense that is far from perfect but has made strides. Throw in the team’s recent knack for late-game heroics and the Panthers bear watching.
“Those two-minute opportunities,” added Young, “again, that’s why you play football. Everyone’s in the backyard when you’re a kid, wishing you’re in a historic stadium like this, getting a chance to go win the game. And we get to live out those dreams, so it’s a blessing.”
