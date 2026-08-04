One Ex-Panthers Edge Available for Carolina After Jadaveon Clowney Signs Elsewhere

Free agency has enabled NFL players to move about For better opportunities. This offseason, we have seen several instances where performers who have either moved on from their original teams via trade or their own decision return to the franchise that they began their NFL career with.

Free agency means you can go home again

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The most recent example is 12-year defender Jadeveon Clowney, who just inked a one-year deal with the Texans. The first overall pick by Houston in 2014 has played for seven different teams (including the Panthers in 2024) during his career, and returns to the Texans where he spent the first five years of his career.

There’s also wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He was dealt to the Commanders a year ago after six seasons in San Francisco. He’s back with head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners, who could certainly use his help.

Earlier this year, ageless defensive lineman Calais Campbell had a reunion with a former team for the second consecutive offseason. A second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, there were stints in Jacksonville, Baltimore, Atlanta and Miami before he re-signed with the Cards in ’25. In May, he inked a one-year deal with the Ravens, who he spent three seasons with from 2020-22.

Could pass-rusher Haason Reddick make a return to Carolina?

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Nine-year veteran Haason Reddick doesn’t necessarily fit that exact criteria of the aforementioned three players, but he did play for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Originally a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, he finally found his niche as an outside linebacker in his fourth season.

However, Arizona did not pick up his fifth-year option for 2021, and he wound up in Charlotte via a one-year, $8 million deal. He was a 16-game starter who finished fourth on the team with 68 tackles, led the club with 11.0 sacks, totaled a pair of forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

After a pair of Pro Bowl campaigns with the Eagles (2022-23), the disgruntled defender was dealt to the Jets. He managed one sack in 10 games. He spent the past season with the Buccaneers, where he started 12 out of 13 games, where he finished with just 31 stops, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Panthers’ pass rush can use all the help it can get

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Reddick turns 32 years old in late September, but he is certainly worth kicking the tires on even after nine seasons. The Panthers won't have Nic Scourton after he suffered a torn ACL early in training camp. He tied for the team lead with five sacks a year ago.

The offseason additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd will certainly help Carolina’s reeling pass rush, as could a healthy Patrick Jones II. The latter played in only four games in 2025. Even in a limited role, Reddick may be able to help a team that has totaled an NFL-low 89 sacks since 2023.