What Jadeveon Clowney's Signing Means for Texans' Defense

The Houston Texans have reunited with a familiar face to add even more firepower to their already-potent defensive line.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Texans have agreed to a deal to sign former number-one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the #Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by @NFLagentandy of @UpperEdgeSports. pic.twitter.com/B8ABbDaDTF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2026

It’s the second of two reunions the Texans have sparked on Sunday afternoon, joining Houston’s previously reported signing of Mario Edwards, who was a part of this defense for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons before being released earlier this offseason.

However, the addition of Clowney, who was with Houston for five seasons from 2014 to 2019, is certainly the highlight signing between the two. And really, the move could be a bit of a game-changer for the Texans’ defense.

Why the Texans Decided to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Texans' training camp, there was a lot of conversation from both fans and analysts questioning whether or not Houston’s defensive front––for as good as it was during the 2025 season––was as strong as it could be in 2026.

While everyone knows the talent the Texans have off the edge in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, their EDGE3 spot was a bit of a void following the team’s parting ways with both Derek Barnett and Denico Autry earlier this offseason.

Houston was left the duo of Dominique Robinson and Dylan Horton as the most likely names to back up Anderson and Hunter off the edge, neither of which having logged more than two total sacks in a single season.

It was clear what aspect of the Texans' otherwise elite defensive line could’ve used a veteran signing heading into next season: an experienced third-edge rusher would do wonders for this group.

Now, the Texans have decided to bring in a player who fits that mold pretty perfectly in Clowney.

How Jadeveon Clowney Fits Into Texans' Defense

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston brings in a tested, successful pass rusher with over a decade of experience in the NFL, having come off one of his best seasons in recent memory with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Clowney is entering his age 33 season, but even being in the back nine of his career, he managed to put together an extremely productive year in the 13 games he played, posting 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. It was his third season in a row logging over 40 tackles in a season, and his third in the last five years where he had over eight sacks a season.

The Texans had been linked to Clowney multiple times this offseason. Right before training camp, Houston's name was circled around with interest in the veteran pass rusher, joining the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks.

Considering he had played for the team previously to start his NFL journey off in 2014, still lives in the Houston area, and fits an obvious need on their roster, the dots were easy to connect as to why the Texans might have intrigue. And now, the two sides make the fit become a reality.

He can slot in as a perfect rotational edge rusher behind the Texans’ star duo and forge together a potentially serious three-headed dragon for opposing offensive lines to deal with on a weekly basis. It also helps knowing that he’s one of, if not the best, pass rushers still available on the free agent market.

So long as Clowney remains healthy, and at the same level that he looked to be finishing off last season, he can immediately fill into a premier role on this defense, and will be bound to get a ton of snaps by the time Week One rolls around.

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