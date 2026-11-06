One Move the Panthers Can't Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Trade Deadline

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of moves they could make before the November 10 trade deadline, but Dan Morgan shouldn’t let injuries force his hand to make a bad deal. He can get help, but giving up too much to get by for a few weeks could cost Carolina much more in the long run.

Carolina Needs Help, but Not at Any Price

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only so many healthy bodies at cornerback on the Panthers’ roster. Jaycee Horn is on IR, as is Mike Jackson, and most recently Akayleb Evans was placed on IR with knee and triceps injuries. Will Lee III suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Packers and is out for an undetermined amount of time.

Of course Morgan would be looking for help to bolster the team’s secondary, but the problem is that he could end up paying too much for said help in a trade, and said player would likely only be with the team for a few months.

Among the possible options at cornerback are Riq Woolen and Donte Jackson. While both players could be beneficial to the Panthers, the asking price for each player must be taken into account as well as what they can bring to the team. Morgan shouldn’t overpay for a player who will likely only be with the team for a few months.

The Panthers have been trying to rebuild this roster for years. It would be a mistake to trade away future opportunities to add talent to this roster in order to add someone to the struggling secondary right now.

The Wrong Trade Could Create Another Problem

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) tackles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has very little money to spend as it is. Based on recent salary cap estimates for the Panthers, they have less than $1 million in available cap space. Therefore, Morgan would have to make some salary cap moves in order to bring in another player with a significant salary.

This does not mean Morgan should cease trying to find help at cornerback. There may be teams willing to trade veteran corners for late-round picks. It’s just that Morgan shouldn’t pay more than that in order to add another short-term solution to the team’s problems.

Woolen is in the last year of his contract, and the Panthers would have to consider what they are willing to give up to acquire him for the remainder of the season. If he walks in free agency then Morgan has given up an asset for a short-term fix that may not even produce on the field.

Additionally, how quickly will a new corner be able to acclimate to the Panthers’ defense? The Panthers recently named Todd Wash interim defensive coordinator. A new corner would have to learn a new scheme, likely on the fly, as the Panthers are in the midst of a playoff push.

Dan Morgan Has to Think Beyond November

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team manager Dan Morgan during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not a team that is one trade away from being a Super Bowl contender. There are several other areas that need to be addressed on the roster and can be in the off-season with the draft picks that Morgan will have.

While it is frustrating that the Panthers are in this position with so many injuries at cornerback, Morgan should not make a long-term decision based on the current situation in November. Carolina needs Horn and Jackson to return to action as soon as possible, and the players currently filling in at cornerback have been placed in some very difficult situations. Jackson stated that he expects to return to action in a couple of weeks, so help is on the way.

But Morgan shouldn’t be too quick to say no to help. If Morgan is able to find an affordable veteran to add some depth, then that’s not something he should turn down.

The trade deadline can put a lot of pressure on general managers to make moves. But Morgan needs to be patient and not make any moves that are against his better judgment in order to appease the media and fans.

The Panthers need help at cornerback but not another bad decision that could make rebuilding the roster even harder next year.