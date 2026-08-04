Xavier Legette Joins Concerning Number of Panthers Carted Off During Camp

The Carolina Panthers already had Nic Scourton get carted off with a torn ACL, out for the year. Then, Chris Brazzell II was carted off with a torn LCL, and he is also out for the season.

That opened things up for Xavier Legette, who was having an excellent camp so far, to really take control of the WR3 race and cement himself as a key offensive contributor.

Legette got up on his own, which is a great sign. But he is going to be carted into the locker room. Several teammates checking on him before he leaves. https://t.co/HpY9MH8yhj — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 4, 2026

However, he then went down and was carted off as well. Legette went up for a catch and came down hard on his head and back. He was able to get up on his own, which is a great sign. Still, the cart came out, which is becoming a nightmare-inducing sight for fans.

Canales: Xavier Legette has a stinger. Checked for concussion but cleared. pic.twitter.com/nMsQAY0Tgx — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 4, 2026

According to Dave Canales, Legette has cleared concussion protocol, which is good. He's reportedly dealing with a stinger, but during Panthers camp 2026, almost everything ends up being the worst possible outcome.

Brazzell was initially expected to miss eight weeks with his torn LCL. Instead, he ended up needing surgery. Obviously, Scourton was immediately suspected to be out for the year, and he was. The Panthers have rarely dodged a bullet here.

The cart was likely very precautionary, but it is extremely concerning how often it's been utilized during camp. The season is months away, and the Panthers continue dropping like flies.

Panthers can ill afford to lose Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are somehow in a position where Xavier Legette is invaluable. The former first-round pick has largely been a bust through two full seasons, but he is extremely important now.

With Chris Brazzell II out, Legette fills the speed and size position they need to truly unlock the passing offense. The other options for WR3, even other archetypes, are not all that inspiring.

John Metchie III has not had a good camp. Neither has Jimmy Horn Jr. David Moore is who he is at this point. Kobe Prentice, Brycen Tremayne, Malick Meiga, and Ja'Seem Reed are fighting just to make the roster.

And Legette has been good. He's looked better this offseason, and the Panthers finally have a reason to keep putting him in the lineup. The spot truly opened up, but Legette has done his part, to his credit, to earn it.

Hopefully, the fact that he has no concussion and is just dealing with a stinger means he won't miss much time, but we're going to continue monitoring the situation.