Panthers Confirm Extension Timeline for 'Ascended' Bryce Young

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are at a crossroads. The Panthers have two main options when it comes to an extension. They can do it now and save money, or they can do it after the 2026 season, which risks a massive increase in price.

Right now, he'd probably sign for $35 million or less. If he plays well, that price tag is going to go way up, but there is also a possibility that Young stumbles and is either worth even less or is not worth extending at all.

The Panthers have kept things close to the chest, and they have continued to do so during training camp. However, executive Brandt Tilis opened up on the negotiations, and it seems he's confirmed that there will be no extension this summer.

No Bryce Young extension with Panthers this offseason

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier reporting suggested it was highly unlikely that Bryce Young would get an extension this offseason. A brilliant camp, which he's certainly had so far, has not changed the Panthers' minds.

Front office executive Brandt Tilis has said before that he and GM Dan Morgan operate multiple years down the road, which means they fully expect Young to get an extension and stick around for a while.

That said, Tilis has now seemingly confirmed that they aren't going to ink anything this offseason. Young will have to earn it, and that puts all the pressure on the upcoming season.

Tilis later said “we’ll see how the year plays out” with Bryce Young, which would indicate no extension before the season. That has been my understanding. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

Tilis did not divulge any negotiation details, but he said that he wants to "see how the year plays out." In other words, they're not going to extend him before they see how he looks, which means he'll stay on his rookie deal this year.

He also praised Young. Part of the problem is that it's hard to pin down just how good Young can be, especially in comparison to how bad he has sometimes been. That can be a good problem to have, but it makes an early extension nigh impossible.

Brandt Tilis won’t discuss possible extension with Bryce Young. Says he’s still ascending with an “unknown ceiling.” He explains. pic.twitter.com/buWBBtOwbx — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

Tilis said, "He ascended last year. There's still room for him to ascend. His ceiling currently is unknown. I think that's exciting for us. He's worked hard to get us all there."

When pressed, he said he believes Young's ceiling is unknown because there's no telling how good Young can be. It's not a negative, in this case. Tilis also doesn't think he expected to know better by this point in Young's career.

QB development is not an exact science. Just ask Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith (all of whom broke out late, with the latter two getting help from Dave Canales).

The Panthers know this, and they have wanted to be patient with Young. Just because it's the beginning of year four and they don't have the clearest picture of what his ceiling could be doesn't mean they're not excited about it.