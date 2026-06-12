Panthers G Robert Hunt: Healthy No. 17 Player Can Reshape Carolina O-Line

The Carolina Panthers used 12 offensive line combinations in 2025, including in the playoffs. That is among the league leaders. From the get-go, that unit was ravaged by injuries.

Most notably, Robert Hunt went down in Week 2. From then on, it was like a snowball effect. Others would suffer their own injuries, while Hunt missed the entire regular season. He did return, though banged up, for the playoffs.

Hunt is the big-money interior blocker the Panthers signed two years ago to help protect Bryce Young. As such, he's one of the most important players. We ranked him 17th, and it's for a good reason.

Why Robert Hunt is so important to the Panthers

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) dances during Fanfest | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Robert Hunt isn't the best interior blocker on the Panthers. Despite making the most money, he has arguably been outperformed by Damien Lewis. However, that shouldn't detract from the fact that Hunt has been good.

His absence last year really hurt the Panthers. He has to remain healthy this year if the team is going to have offensive success. They've invested a ton up front, so that has to be the place the team derives it's offense from, be it pass protection or in the running game.

Hunt could be the most crucial cog because of his injury woes. If he does get hurt, it will have two major effects. First, it will force a lackluster offensive lineman into the lineup. This year, the Panthers don't have the depth and versatility to overcome his absence.

When Hunt went down, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Austin Corbett, or Cade Mays (depending on which of the latter two were playing center) could take over. Three of them were highly competent backups. Zavala, the fourth, is the only one left.

So, if the Panthers do lose Hunt, they'll be turning to Zavala, who has not been good in the NFL so far. That's bad for Carolina, but it's not the worst part.

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) during Fanfest | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The worst part is the lack of continuity it would bring. The Panthers survived Hunt's lengthy absence and the subsequent losses of other linemen because they had such good continuity. Every single member of the 2024 offensive line was back, so they all knew how to play with one another.

In 2026, several new faces are involved, and if there's a revolving door of linemen, they will never be able to develop chemistry and will constantly be learning to play with new players. As the most injury-prone lineman, much of that falls on Hunt, making him quite important.