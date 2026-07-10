Carolina Panthers' Expensive Offensive Line May Not Be as Good as We Think

The Carolina Panthers had to add some new faces to the offensive line this season, primarily at left tackle. Carolina added Rasheed Walker in free agency and selected Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft.

Left tackle is where all the headlines are going, but the Panthers also had to bring in new pieces at the center position, signing a veteran starting-caliber center in Luke Fortner and drafting Sam Hecht out of Kansas State in the fifth round.

Outside of those additions, the line remains similar. Taylor Moton will start at right tackle; Damien Lewis at left guard; and Robert Hunt at right guard.

Carolina has the most expensive offensive line in the NFL, spending just over $100 million for the entire unit. That price makes up around 33% of the Panthers' salary cap. With such an expensive offensive line, the Panthers should have one of the best in the league, but a recent ranking suggests otherwise.

NFL Analyst Ranks Panthers O-Line Outside of Top 10

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Football analytics analyst Warren Sharp dropped his list of the NFL's best-to-worst offensive lines in the NFL. The Panthers landed at No. 12 in the league amongst all offensive lines. When a team is spending as much as the Panthers are on an offensive line, and still ranks outside of the top 10, it's a disappointment.

ranking the best offensive lines



1. Denver Broncos

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Chicago Bears

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Carolina… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 8, 2026

This ranking is an improvement over the Panthers' O-Line's end-of-2025 standing, which ranked No. 20 according to PFF. If Carolina, and Bryce Young are going to make leaps, though, this offensive line has to show why it commands so much money. A middle-of-the-pack offensive line means that Carolina won't make another run at the NFC South title.

How Panthers' Offensive Line Can Ascend in 2026

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Sharp's ranking is, of course, a prediction and could be wrong; if so, it's because Rasheed Walker excels at left tackle. Protecting Young's blindside is going to be critical, because it's well known that Young doesn't operate well under pressure. comes.

The two most reliable players on the line are still Robert Hunt and Taylor Moton. Both come back after solid 2025 seasons, and are two of the linemen who aren't new to the roster. Stability is extremely important for an offensive line, and Bryce Young won't have any questions on where Hunt and Moton thrive.

The biggest question mark on the line is the new starting center, Fortner, who signed with Carolina from the New Orleans Saints. Fortner has high-level experience, starting in a playoff win for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Losing Cade Mays was the biggest gut punch on this roster. If Fortner comes in and just is slightly above average, then Bryce Young and this offense should be just fine.