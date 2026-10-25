Panthers Are Getting Crushed by the Buccaneers — And Have Nobody to Blame but Themselves

The Panthers got away with making mistake after mistake last week in Philadelphia. They're finding out pretty quickly that you can't live like that every Sunday.

Carolina turned the ball over three times in the first half against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers didn't waste many of those opportunities. That's a big reason the Panthers found themselves staring at a 26-6 deficit late in the second quarter, and the frustrating part is Tampa Bay hasn't exactly had to do anything special to build it.

Carolina is making this way too easy

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Moore muffed a punt in the first quarter, giving the Buccaneers the ball at the Carolina 18. A few plays later, Bucky Irving was in the end zone and Carolina was down 7-0. That's about as easy a touchdown drive as you're going to get in the NFL.

Then Bryce Young was stripped by Al-Quadin Muhammad early in the second quarter, and Calijah Kancey scooped it up and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Instead of making Tampa Bay drive the field, the Panthers basically handed them seven points. Young threw an interception later in the quarter to give Carolina its third turnover of the half.

You can survive one of those mistakes. Three before halftime is asking for trouble, especially when you're playing a division opponent that doesn't need much help to begin with.

This looks a little too familiar

That's what makes this so frustrating after last week's win over Philadelphia. Carolina committed 13 penalties for 149 yards against the Eagles and somehow still found a way to leave with a win. I thought that showed something about this team, but it was also pretty obvious they couldn't keep making those kinds of mistakes and expect to get away with it.

Instead, the Panthers came home and found a completely different way to make life difficult on themselves. The penalties haven't been nearly as ridiculous as they were in Philadelphia, but turnovers are even harder to overcome. Carolina spent most of the first half giving Tampa Bay short fields and extra possessions.

The Buccaneers haven't even needed Baker Mayfield to come back and light up Carolina's secondary. They've been able to run the football, take advantage of Carolina's mistakes and let the Panthers keep digging their own hole.

There's still another half to play, and we've already seen this Carolina team come back from some ugly situations this season. But if the Panthers are going to have any chance of doing it again, the first thing they have to do is pretty simple.

Stop helping Tampa Bay beat them.