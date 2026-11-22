The Carolina Panthers were looking to clean up their act with the number of penalties they had committed throughout the season. They entered Week 11 among the NFL's most-penalized teams, making Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens another opportunity to show some progress in that department. Carolina's penalty problems were also a major concern in its previous win over the Saints.

The Panthers finished with six penalties for 54 yards against Baltimore, while the Ravens were flagged five times for 41 yards. Although the difference between the two teams was small, Carolina still has work to do when it comes to avoiding costly mistakes. In its Week 10 win over New Orleans, Carolina committed 17 penalties for 152 yards.

Defensive pass interference was called on Panthers cornerback Will Lee III on a third-down play during Baltimore's opening drive. That penalty extended the possession, and the Ravens took advantage on the very next play with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Rashod Bateman.

1. The Panthers Still Need to Clean Up the Penalties

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Panthers had six penalties for 54 yards in this game, it is the nature of the penalties that has been a problem for Carolina in recent weeks. The flags have come at some of the worst possible times, giving opposing teams opportunities to extend drives and put points on the board.

The Panthers still have work to do when it comes to cleaning up their penalties. Getting those numbers down would help them move away from being among the league leaders in penalty yardage. More importantly, Carolina needs to show that those mistakes won't continue to give opponents extra chances to score in key situations.

2. Bryce Young and the Offense Have Shown Some Fight

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young had some good moments against Baltimore, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22 of 30 passes. He also threw an interception, but the Panthers got enough from their quarterback to help put themselves in position to win.

Chuba Hubbard added 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving the Panthers another productive performance on the ground. His performance helped Carolina keep the pressure on Baltimore and provided an important boost to the offense.

Carolina will need to find a way to keep getting this kind of production from Young and Hubbard. If the two can continue making plays, the offense will have a better chance of helping the Panthers win games down the stretch.

3. Carolina's Defense and Special Teams Must Be More Consistent

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) attempts to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. s | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have had their share of strong moments on defense, but they haven't always been able to sustain that level of play. Special teams also had a costly moment against Baltimore that nearly changed the outcome of the game.

One of the biggest plays came when Baltimore's Devontez Walker returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. The return gave the Ravens another answer after Carolina had taken the lead and put additional pressure on the Panthers.

Carolina cannot afford to give opponents those kinds of opportunities. The Panthers managed to overcome the mistakes against Baltimore, but they won't always be able to count on the offense to bail them out.

What This Means Moving Forward

The Panthers have several areas to improve upon for the rest of the season. The coaching staff will have to address the number of penalties Carolina continues to commit, especially with the team entering games already carrying a reputation for struggling in that department.

There were positives to take away from Young and Hubbard's performances, and Carolina showed some fight by overcoming an early deficit to get the win. Still, the defense and special teams will need to become more consistent.

The Panthers found a way to beat Baltimore, but they cannot continue making the same mistakes and expect things to work out in their favor every week.