With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it's time to make decisions on quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jalen Coker and running back Chuba Hubbard in fantasy football for Week 11.

Young came back down to Earth last week versus the New Orleans Saints after barely reaching the 200-yard mark and not scoring a touchdown in the 20-17 victory over the Saints.

Coker had his worst game of the 2026 season in the same contest after he was completely blanked on four targets in the win.

Hubbard's yardage output was nothing special after he finished with 87 yards from scrimmage, but Hubbard found pay dirt twice, including once on the the ground to break his two-game rushing score drought.

Now, a look at what we're doing with Young, Hubbard and Coker for the Week 11 game against the Ravens.

Bryce Young start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After performing like one of the elite fantasy quarterbacks earlier in the campaign, Young is no longer a set-and-forget option after ranking as QB20 overall in fantasy points per game the last four weeks, according to Fantasy Pros.

So, we're focused on matchups with Young, who squares off versus a Ravens defense surrendering the 15th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, per CBS Sports.

That's good enough to justify putting Young in lineups, especially when there are six teams on bye.

Verdict: Start

Jalen Coker start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker has not surpassed 36 yards and has scored once over his last four games, ranking as WR72 overall in that span, which is a far cry from what he did over his first four games.

The Ravens are giving up the 14th-most fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, and not having Marlon Humphrey, who is serving a punishment for controversial comments he made on his podcast, should benefit Coker.

However, after posting a bagel last week and doing almost nothing for four games in a row, we simply can't trust Coker in lineups this week.

Verdict: Sit

Chuba Hubbard start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone else on the Panthers' roster has let us down lately, the same cannot be said for Hubbard, who continues chugging right along toward an elite fantasy season.

Through 10 games, Hubbard ranks as RB5 overall, making him one of the very best running backs in fantasy football in 2026. You never sit a player like that.

There was some concern that maybe Jonathon Brooks could eat into Hubbard's workload upon his return from injury, but head coach Dave Canales sent a clear message that won't be happening.

"I'm not comparing him to Jahmyr Gibbs. I'm just saying the Lions really give Jahmyr a lot of touches. In the pass game, in the run game. That's their guy. And we have our guy," Canales said of Hubbard.

The Ravens are giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season, but are also permitting the sixth-most touchdowns per game and finding pay dirt has been Hubbard's specialty.

Verdict: Start