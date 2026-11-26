The Carolina Panthers are in a good spot to win the NFC South title once again, but they can’t start planning their celebrations just yet.

Currently, Carolina is 5-5 and leads the division by two games. Last week, they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 35-33. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay and New Orleans both lost. Atlanta was on its bye.

With seven games remaining, they have ample opportunity to secure the division title. Monday’s game against Tampa Bay is critical to achieving that goal.

Panthers Have an Opportunity to Create More Separation Against Buccaneers

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning divisional games is crucial, and Carolina can do that on Nov. 30 when they play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

This is a game Carolina would especially like to win, given that earlier this season they were beaten by Tampa Bay 43-13. At the moment, Tampa Bay owns the head-to-head advantage over the Panthers, so a win by Carolina would even the season series and remove that advantage.

The Next Gen Stats model by NFL.com suggests that prior to Week 12, the Panthers had a 56% chance of winning the NFC South. With a win over Tampa Bay, that number increases to 80%. Conversely, with a loss, it decreases to 41%.

If Carolina wins, Tampa Bay would be three games back with six games remaining on the schedule. At that point, the Buccaneers would be under considerable pressure to make up ground during the final weeks of the regular season.

Carolina Must Take Advantage of Remaining Division Games

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Tampa Bay, the other two NFC South teams Carolina still has left to play are New Orleans and Atlanta.

Carolina already won both of those games earlier in the season. The Panthers played New Orleans in Week 10 and won 20-17. They played Atlanta in Week 2 and won 34-3.

Should these final games decide the divisional tiebreaker, the current division records are important. Carolina is 2-1 against NFC South teams, Atlanta is 1-2, New Orleans is 0-2 and Tampa Bay is 2-0.

Carolina can’t take any of these divisional opponents for granted just because of their records. This late in the season, teams are looking to overtake each other in the division.

Panthers Have Four More Games Outside the Division

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina has four games outside the NFC South remaining as well. They play Minnesota on the road in Week 13, and then host Cincinnati in Week 15.

They will play in Pittsburgh against the Steelers in Week 16 and in Carolina against the Seahawks in Week 17. These games will be further tests for the Carolina team to see if they can win games that will, more likely than not, come down to the final play.

The Panthers have shown they can compete in difficult situations, particularly with Bryce Young leading the offense late in games. However, the defense will need to become more consistent, and Carolina cannot continue relying on late-game heroics to get through the schedule.

Carolina can't depend on Young to bail them out each game. The defense came up with a big play to end the game against the Ravens to secure the win, but they gave up 421 total yards in the process.

Panthers Have a Real Opportunity to Repeat

To further increase their lead on the other teams in the NFC South, Carolina will need to win on the road against Tampa Bay in the next game. Currently, Carolina has a two-game lead on the rest of the division and has three games left against NFC South opponents.

Winning on Monday night would provide some breathing room for the Panthers’ playoff hopes.

No divisional team is out of the playoff race yet, but Carolina can make things very difficult for the rest of the division over the next few weeks.