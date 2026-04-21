Panthers Can Still Address WR Need Without Surrendering Premium Draft Picks

In 2025, the Carolina Panthers used the eighth overall pick in the draft on University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. He started all 17 games and led Dave Canales’s club with 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards and seven TD receptions—earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. By season’s end, he and former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker emerged as a solid duo for quarterback Bryce Young.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Panthers could still use some help when it comes to adding another reliable pass-catcher. Carolina general manager Dan Morgan has seven picks in this year’s draft, but there are also some veterans that could be available via a trade.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter produced a list of players that could possibly be dealt by their current teams. Among the names were wide receivers Keon Coleman (Bills) and Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), as well as Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts. The latter was given the franchise tag by Atlanta, and since the five-year pro has already signed his tender, he can be traded.

WR Jauan Jennings remains on the open market

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts with teammates during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

No doubt Morgan will be looking at every possibility to improve his receiving corps. It is worth noting that there’s a proven wideout still on the free-agent market that can be signed and it won’t cost the Panthers a draft choice.

Jauan Jennings is not in the San Francisco 49ers’ plans for 2026. The team added Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legend Mike Evans and eight-year pro Christian Kirk—late of the Houston Texans—in free agency this offseason.

A seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2020 from the University of Tennessee—who did not appear in a game during his rookie campaign—Jennings would total 210 receptions for 2,518 yards and 22 touchdowns in 75 regular-season contests. He comes off a season in which he finished with 55 catches, 643 yards, and a career-best nine TD grabs.

Jauan Jennings comes with plenty of playoff experience

In 11 postseason contests with the Niners, the former Volunteer amassed 23 receptions for 289 yards and one score. Jennings was at his versatile best in the Niners’ heartbreaking 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas. He caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, plus threw a 21-yard TD pass to running back Christian McCaffrey in the three-point setback.

Jauan Jennings TD PASS.



Purdy started with a jet sweep to Sky Moore, he gave to Jennings.



Then Christian McCaffery TD catch… WOW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K4v90k6uQk — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 12, 2026

In this year’s playoff upset of the Eagles at Philadelphia, that duo was at it again as McCaffrey hauled in a 29-yard score from the talented wideout. Jennings also caught a 45-yard pass in the Niners’ 23-19 win. The 28-year-old receiver would be a worthwhile addition to Carolina’s offense.