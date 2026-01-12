Panthers stud Mike Jackson cemented himself among NFL's best

Mike Jackson is not a name often tossed around among star cornerbacks, but the Carolina Panthers defensive back should be. He's had a wonderful season, befitting of a PFF All-Pro nod and might've been a Pro Bowl snub.

On Saturday, Jackson announced his presence to those who might not have seen Panthers games this year. He was on another level, locking down Davante Adams and intercepting Matthew Stafford.

After that, NFL insider Nate Tice had to point out just how excellent Jackson really is in coverage.

Mike Jackson stat puts him among the best corners in the entire NFL

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the end zone during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Riley Moss. Quinyon Mitchell (an All-Pro who had two picks in his own Wild-Card game). Tyson Campbell. Patrick Surtain (the reigning DPOY). Mike Jackson. The Panthers CB sounds like he doesn't belong in this group. He does.

According to Nate Tice, those are the NFL leaders in tight window targets. What this means is that no other cornerbacks in the sport cover their receivers tighter. When they're targeted, the ball needs to be absolutely perfect.

NFL leaders in tight window targets among outside CBs (per @NextGenStats)



Riley Moss

Quinyon Mitchell

Tyson Campbell

*Mike Jackson*

Pat Surtain II



pic.twitter.com/tYlup1JYZE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 11, 2026

This is also a big reason the Panthers cornerback was tied for the lead in regular-season pass breakups. He had 19 of them, an unfathomable number. He has more PBUs than games played in a Panthers uniform, and he's been healthy both seasons.

Jackson had four more PBUs against the Rams and an interception, his second of the year against the presumptive MVP Matthew Stafford. He dropped a wide-open interception against the Packers, otherwise he'd have tied Jaycee Horn for second in the NFL.

Horn gets all the attention, and rightfully so. But because opposing offenses don't like to target Horn, Jackson gets a ton of volume. Fortunately for Carolina, he does not make life easy. Sometimes, it might genuinely be wiser to target Horn.

Jackson was traded for a player who is no longer in the NFL, and he's on a two-year, $14 million contract. It's an absolute steal, and an extension should absolutely be in the cards soon this offseason. Jackson has proven his value and then some, and the Panthers cannot afford to lose him. now.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young just played his best half of football yet

Studs and duds from heartbreaking Panthers’ loss in playoffs

Carolina Panthers takeaways from painful playoff loss