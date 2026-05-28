Panthers Could Trade Xavier Legette to Patriots if A.J. Brown Trade Never Takes Shape

The Carolina Panthers may end up trading Xavier Legette. That seems much more likely than him making the leap and cementing himself as a legitimate and viable WR3 in this offense. Through two seasons, he's been one of the worst receivers in the NFL.

Chris Brazzell II is a good pick to replace Legette. So is John Metchie III as a reclamation project. Even Jimmy Horn Jr. figures to be in the mix to usurp Legette's role in training camp. Legette has an uphill battle to even remaining a part of the offense.

That makes a trade very plausible, and there's a team that could be in the mix if they're unable to secure the services of another wide receiver on the trade block: the New England Patriots.

Panthers could send Xavier Legette to Patriots if they don't get A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All signs point to a post-June 1 trade between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, sending A.J. Brown to the Patriots and giving Drake Maye a superstar wide receiver for the first time in his career.

But these rumors and reports have circulated for a very long time, and there's still no deal done or even a guarantee in place. Brown has been in trade talks before and hasn't been moved, so there's a chance this falls apart, too.

If that happens, the Panthers could send Xavier Legette to the Patriots instead. Legette is not Brown. He's not even close. He is, however, another big, fast receiver. Legette is still young and will be far less costly for the Patriots, too.

We wrote about Legette making sense as an Eagles target if they move on from Brown, but the same could be true for the Patriots. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox didn't list Legette as an option for the Patriots while the trade buzz lingers, but he should've.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Patriots want to add weapons for Maye. The Panthers need to move on from Legette. He needs a fresh start somewhere, and he'd probably benefit from better QB play. Bryce Young is not the reason Legette has struggled, but Young is no Drake Maye, either.

This trade makes sense for both sides. The Patriots could send a future fourth-round pick (seemingly the going rate for struggling or useless wide receivers leaving the Panthers under Dan Morgan) and take a swing on a player who's still on his rookie deal rather than one of the most expensive wideouts in the league.