How the Panthers Defense Can Carry Carolina Over 7.5-Win Betting Line

The Carolina Panthers' betting line moved from 6.5 wins, which was almost impossible to believe, to 7.5 after a really good free agency and draft. That's much fairer to the Panthers, who won eight games last season.

They're a better team now, at least talent-wise. But the schedule is harder, and the NFC South is better, too. We predicted a nine-win season, which is pretty close to what the Panthers had last year, so it almost evens out.

Most pundits and analysts are taking the under, though. They almost universally believe the Panthers are destined to fail and finish last, so the under is almost like free money. Finally, we've discovered one analyst who is taking the over without much concern.

In doing so, CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani pointed out the best reason the Panthers are equipped to at least maintain an eight-win record this year.

The Panthers have a defense worthy of the over on their win total

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 7.5 over/under line may sound disrespectful, but it's probably the most fair it's going to get. The Panthers face the third-hardest schedule in the NFL, so improving from eight wins will be tough. They have a better roster, but they also were lucky to have eight wins in 2025.

It should all even out to put them somewhere around the eight-win mark, which is why the over/under is pretty solid. So many are taking the under, though. They're all convinced the Panthers were flukes and will regress. Not Jordan Dajani with CBS, though.

"The Panthers are expected to have the toughest schedule out of any team in the NFC South, but they also arguably had the best offseason of their rivals," he pointed out in saying he's taking the over.

They added Jaelan Phillips, Lee Hunter, Monroe Freeling, Rasheed Walker, Devin Lloyd, Sam Hecht, Luke Fortner, Chris Brazzell, and others. They're also getting Jonathon Brooks back healthy.

Much of the conversation about how well the Panthers will do has centered on Bryce Young, understandably. He's the quarterback. They will likely go as far as he takes them, though it's ridiculous to place that all on him.

Dajani said it shouldn't really matter how great Young is in 2026. "Some will never believe in him due to his stature and lack of natural gifts, but I think he showed last year that he can be a starting quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick does have a limited ceiling, but do you need a physical freak to contend in this league?" he asked.

The Panthers showed they can win with a solid but unspectacular version of Young with what amounted to the 12th-hardest schedule in the NFL last year and a bad defense. They obviously don't need a Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson to win a handful of games.

Dajani believes there are a couple of factors that make the Panthers likely to surpass 7.5 wins. First, the offensive line is solid, and Tetairoa McMillan is a good player. "But the defense could be what gets Carolina to at least 8-9. The Panthers have difference-makers at all three levels there," he concluded.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Panthers had a middling defense and got to 8-9 last year. They should have a top-10 unit in 2026 with all the additions they made, especially because they targeted major weaknesses with real, impactful talent.

Sure, the offense has plenty of question marks, but eight wins isn't exactly a high bar, and this defense is probably going to be really good.

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