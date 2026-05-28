Over/Under 7.5 wins for the Panthers? Why Carolina Isn't Going Under
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As OTAs are underway and the offseason propaganda begins for each team, it's the time of year when every team feels optimistic about what it can become in 2026. As for the Carolina Panthers, the optimism isn't just fabricated out of nowhere; Carolina is coming off a division title and a razor-thin NFC Wild Card loss to arguably the second-best team in the NFL, the LA Rams.
The Panthers' over/under line opened roughly a month ago, and it opened at 6.5 wins on the season, which felt blatantly disrespectful, and had fans and media buzzing about how that should be an over.
Now the Panthers' over/under is sitting at 7.5 wins after the initial 6.5 led to tons of over bets. The line at 7.5 still feels like an over, but not to everyone.
NFL Insider predicts regression from the Panthers
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano dropped his predictions for every NFL team's over/under line for 2026. When bringing up the Panthers, Manzano predicted an under on the win total, primarily because of lingering doubts about Panthers QB Bryce Young. Manzano still sees flaws in Bryce Young, and thinks the New Orleans Saints are bound to be a last-to-first type of team in 2026.
The Saints offense should be fascinating this season, adding both veteran pieces like RB Travis Eittiene, and rookies with huge upside like Jordyn Tyson. Saints QB Tyler Shough impressed at the end of 2025, but sophomore slumps are still entirely possible.
Carolina's advantage over the rest of the division
The Panthers should have one clear advantage over the Saints, and the rest of the division for that matter, and that's the top-end talent on the defense. Carolina went out and got established studs on defense, bringing in Jaelan Phillips as the premier edge rusher, and bringing in Devin Lloyd to be a leader and improve the Panthers' pass coverage in the linebacker room.
Those additions, plus still having the best corner duo in the division with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and one of the best defensive linemen in the league in Derrick Brown. The Panthers now have elite talent on all three levels of their defense now, which can't be said for any other team in the NFC South.
Panthers path to the over
Winning division games will be a huge factor; Carolina shouldn't get swept by any division opponent, and should sweep at least one of them, whether it's the Falcons or the Buccaneers. Outside of the division games, Carolina faces some stiff competition, but there are still winnable games on the schedule.
Games against the Browns, Steelers, Vikings, and Bengals are all very winnable games for Carolina, not that they won't be difficult, but winnable. Those four wins, along with four division wins, that's eight right there.
Other games at home that could be surprise wins include Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and against the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a down year themselves. The schedule isn't easy, but the Panthers' path to over 7.5 wins is there.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.