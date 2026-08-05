Panthers Did Adequate Job Replacing Cade Mays, May Regret Letting Lions Sign Him

This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan had several areas to address when it came to plugging some holes on the team. Two of those were on the offensive line. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down early with a ruptured patellar tendon in January’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, putting his 2026 season in jeopardy.

Panthers entered the offseason with some questions at center

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Morgan used both free agency and the draft to find solutions. He inked former Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract, then used the 19th overall pick in April on University of Georgia blocker Monroe Freeling. With right tackle Taylor Moton’s recent health issues, both the veteran and the rookie may be in the starting lineup in Week 1.

The team used the same philosophy when it came to the center position. Cade Mays was Carolina’s primary starting center this past season in the final year of his rookie contract. The Panthers let him enter the free-agent market, and he wound up signing a three-year deal, $25 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

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Morgan responded by adding former Jaguars’ and Saints’ pivot Luke Fortner via a one-year, $2.75 million deal (via Spotrac). He also used a fifth-round draft choice on Kansas State center Sam Hecht.

Both Cade Mays and Luke Fortner earned respectable rankings from PFF

On Tuesday morning, for what it’s worth, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus came out with the service’s list of the Top 32 centers in the league ahead of the 2026 season. Once again, Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs owns the No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, scroll down a bit further and you will find Mays at No. 20, and Fortner at No. 23. The former excelled in one aspect that was eye-opening. “While the 27-year-old isn’t a premier run-blocker at the center position,” explained Cameron, “he does profile well as a pass-blocker. Over the last two seasons, Mays hasn’t allowed a sack across 803 pass sets…”

Panthers need C Luke Fortner to pick up where he left off in 2025

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On the other hand, the former Saints’ pivot comes off a strong 2025 campaign with Kellen Moore’s team. “Fortner stepped up for the Saints this past season,” said Cameron, “to fill the void left by Erik McCoy’s injury. In the role, Fortner produced his highest-graded season as a pro, charting career-best marks in both pass protection (72.5) and run-blocking (65.3)…”

“While Fortner’s jump in 2025 is promising,” added Cameron, “the goal in 2026 is to maintain that momentum and not revert to the level we saw in previous seasons.”

Obviously, it will take some time to decide if the Panthers’ plan at center actually pans out. It’s worth noting that Mays and the Lions will be visiting Charlotte on a Sunday night in Week 4. That could make for fascinating early-season report card.