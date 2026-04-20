Panthers 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Defending NFC South Crown

The Carolina Panthers were ahead of schedule in 2025, winning the division and nearly upsetting the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. That is all well and good, but it unfortunately means that they now have to defend their crown earlier than expected.

That led to an aggressive approach in free agency, and it could lead to an aggressive approach in the draft, too. Here's what could happen later this week during the draft.

Carolina Panthers mock draft

1.23: Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Bills called and offered the 23rd and 54th picks to move up (and get the 83rd), and so the Panthers traded down for Kenyon Sadiq. With KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. on the board at 19, the Panthers opted to trade down and see what the options were. They both fell, and the Panthers grabbed Concepcion.

2.54: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

At 51, the Panthers had several good options: Anthony Hill Jr., Avieon Terrell, Keith Abney, and Treydan Stukes, so they traded down (more on that later) and used the 54th pick from the above trade to get Hill. There was a temptation to grab Stukes, but Dan Morgan likes Hill.

2.82: USC S Kamari Ramsey

Earlier, the Panthers made a trade down from the 51st pick. They nabbed the 79th pick as well as 2027 second and 2027 third-round picks from the Falcons. With it, Carolina then traded it and the 200th pick for the 82nd and 163rd picks from the Vikings.

This is because, again, the options were so good: Kamari Ramsey, Connor Lew, Eli Stowers, Jalen Kilgore and Dametrious Crownover. The Panthers took Ramsey to hopefully fix the safety problem.

5.158: NC State CB Devon Marshall

NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) blocks the ball away | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Panthers finally stand pat, largely because they have consecutive picks. Regardless, getting Devon Marshall here is excellent. The Panthers like the local draft avenue, and Marshall had an 86.1 PFF grade in his final collegiate season.

5.159: Florida C Jake Slaughter

The Panthers need to develop a center, and if they can snag Jake Slaughter this late, that would be a huge win. He's considered by some to be a third-round prospect, so he'd be excellent value and the perfect developmental project behind Luke Fortner in 2026.

5.163: Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford

This would be more excellent value, because Alabama edge Keyron Crawford might be the most underrated edge rusher in the draft. Moving up from 200 earlier proved to be a stroke of genius, because it got them Crawford to close out the draft.

Mock Draft | PFSN