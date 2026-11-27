Tetairoa McMillan didn't sound concerned about his foot injury today. The Carolina Panthers have to prepare in case they play without their top receiver on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though.

McMillan stated he was "good" when asked about the foot injury that he suffered during the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens. McMillan was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, although the Panthers did not hold a practice that day.

While Canales has been optimistic about McMillan's chances of playing in the Panthers' game on Monday night, Carolina's top receiver could be limited or even out of the game.

So, who could step up?

Jalen Coker is the most obvious option.

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball while Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) and \b00\ defend during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker is already showing he can be productive in the passing game for Carolina and would likely be the player to step up and receive more targets in the event of McMillan's absence.

Coker was checked for a possible concussion after the win over Baltimore, but he was later cleared. That puts him in position to take on a larger role if McMillan can't play. The Panthers also got positive news on Coker following the Ravens game.

John Metchie III could also see an increased role.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Metchie III is another experienced option for the Panthers in the passing game. McMillan's production won't be easy to replace, but Metchie can help distribute the load to the rest of the receiving core.

If McMillan can't play, Young will have to find other ways to move the ball through the air. He has built a strong connection with McMillan, so losing that option would put more responsibility on the rest of the receiving group.

Legette is another player who could benefit from McMillan's absence. He is back after dealing with a knee injury, but hasn't produced much this season, recording just two catches for 64 yards. Monday could give him a chance to become more involved, especially if the Panthers need another receiver who can make plays downfield.

Coker has already shown he can make plays alongside McMillan, and that could become important if the rookie receiver can't go. He would likely get more chances to work with Young, while Metchie and Legette could also see their workloads increase.

It won't be an easy adjustment for the Panthers. McMillan has become one of Young's favorite targets, and losing him would take away a big part of what Carolina wants to do offensively. The other receivers will have to make the most of their opportunities against Tampa Bay.

McMillan still believes he's good, and the Panthers are hoping that's the case. His availability will become clearer once he gets back on the practice field. Until then, Carolina has to be ready for either possibility.

Their connection was also discussed in an earlier look at how the two receivers fit into the Panthers' offense.