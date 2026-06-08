Panthers K Ryan Fitzgerald: Yes, a Kicker Is That Important for Carolina

The Carolina Panthers got help from a lot of people last season en route to their first playoff berth in almost a decade. Bryce Young took a step forward, Tetairoa McMillan was excellent, Derrick Brown was healthy, and Rico Dowdle went crazy for a few weeks.

One of the more unheralded players during the best Panthers season in what feels like a lifetime was Ryan Fitzgerald. The former UDFA kicker was pretty good for the Panthers as a whole, but he was incredibly clutch, too.

We ranked him 20th on our list of most important Panthers for this year, and there's an argument that the second-year kicker needs to be higher.

Why Ryan Fitzgerald is of the utmost importance to the Panthers

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks a field goal to win the game in overtime | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Panthers knew they weren't the most talented team last year. They knew their offense was underpowered, and they planned for that. When faced with a superior opponent, the Panthers wanted to keep possessions down, grind it out, and kick a late field goal.

That plan is a big part of how they were able to upset the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers as double-digit underdogs in 2025. That style isn't going to go away just because the Panthers have a little more talent in 2026.

This is true because the talent on offense is probably not much better. They may have more talent at center and left tackle, but running back took a bit of a hit. Wide receiver also didn't improve all that much.

And in case you haven't noticed, the Panthers have several superior teams on the schedule this year. They're favored in just three games this season, which suggests a similar style of win will be needed in 2026. That's why Ryan Fitzgerald is so important.

If he can be as reliable and clutch as he was in 2025, the Panthers will be good. Had he missed even one late field goal for Carolina in 2025, they would have missed the playoffs. They badly needed every single win he locked in for them.

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks a game-winning field goal | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The NFC South remains tight, and the Panthers face a daunting slate this year, so there's no reason to think every single win won't be at a massive premium. And to get those wins, the Panthers will need another really good year out of their former UDFA kicker.

Fortunately, so far, Fitzgerald looks up to the task for the Panthers.