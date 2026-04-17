Panthers Must Ignore Kadyn Proctor Hype to Focus on Dave Canales’ Speed-First Offense

A new mock draft has surfaced, and for once, it doesn't project Kenyon Sadiq to the Carolina Panthers. Instead, it projects Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, an interesting pick that would make some sense.

Plenty of analysts, including CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, believe Carolina could well be in on an offensive tackle in the first round. Proctor at 19 would be pretty solid value, as there's a ton of hype behind him as a top-tier tackle.

"With Ickey Ekwonu rupturing his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season, there's no telling when he'll be back. So the Panthers take a potential replacement for him," Fornelli wrote. This logic is somewhat sound, although it ignores the Rasheed Walker signing.

And in this particular mock, it ignores two better picks that could be made, even with Sadiq and others off the board.

Panthers should pass on Kadyn Proctor (or any tackle) in first round

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Panthers do need to address the tackle issue. No left tackle is under contract after this season, and Taylor Moton on the right side has one year beyond that. It's going to become a major issue. For now, though, it isn't.

Safety, wide receiver, and tight end are all more pressing. Some others, like linebacker, cornerback, and edge rusher may be as well. So in Tom Fornelli's mock, taking Kadyn Proctor is not the best move, even if he's a good prospect.

They pass on Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. here. Kenyon Sadiq was off the board. In this scenario, they should continue prioritizing the offense, just not the offensive line.

If this is how it falls, the Panthers should take Omar Cooper Jr. They met with him and have not met with Proctor. Cooper Jr. would also be an immediately impactful wide receiver. He's fast, running a 40-yard dash under 4.5 seconds, and would add a new layer to Dave Canales' offense.

Cooper is also 6'0" and under 200 pounds, which makes him the ideal complement to Tetairoa McMillan (6'5") and Jalen Coker (6'3"), the two towers J.R.R. Tolkien once wrote about. For what it's worth, draft bust Xavier Legette is 6'3", so the Panthers need less size here.

Drafting a tackle at some point is vital, but it honestly can't be in the first round. That tackle either wouldn't play or would replace Rasheed Walker, and he's a perfectly capable left tackle.

Adding a pass-catcher, Cooper in this case, gives them an immediate upgrade at WR3 and further helps Bryce Young. That should be the ultimate goal of the 19th overall pick.