What Mel Kiper Gets Wrong About Bryce Young in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Whatever you may feel about Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, he needs more help. Whether that's a failing of his that he can't elevate a bare-bones roster is one thing, but it is clear that the team needs more on offense.

Most mock drafts predict that the Panthers will do just that. Kenyon Sadiq is a popular pick, although GM Dan Morgan may not agree with that sentiment. We're not sure about the likelihood of that, either.

Mel Kiper, perhaps the most renowned draft expert, agrees that the Panthers need to help Young out here. He stopped short of giving them Sadiq, who wasn't even on the board, and he disagreed with the idea that to help Young, he needs a weapon. In fact, he disagreed that helping Young requires an offensive player.

Mel Kiper picks defense for Panthers but claims it'll help Bryce Young

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers' offense was not very good last year. Despite some improvement from Bryce Young, the overall product was still near the bottom of the league. So was the defense, though it was markedly better.

Mel Kiper acknowledges that the Panthers can't leave their offense as is. "Carolina might decide to use this pick to help quarterback Bryce Young on offense. The 2023 No. 1 draft pick took a step forward last season, but the offense was still 25th in ESPN's Football Power Index," he began.

But he doesn't think the Panthers will draft Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Germie Bernard, or anyone like that (Omar Cooper was off the board). In fact, he doesn't think they'll help Bryce Young out by protecting him here, either.

He projects Carolina to pick Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, one pick after Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman went off the board and a few picks after Kenyon Sadiq was taken.

"Even so, getting an impact safety to pair with Tre'von Moehrig behind the Panthers' really solid cornerback duo could be the team's next savvy move on defense after signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd," Kiper added.

He also said that drafting this prospect "would actually help Young." McNeil-Warren had five interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in his four-year college career, so he projects to be a takeaway machine for an NFL defense.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In that sense, a defense can absolutely be a quarterback's best friend. Carolina was strangely opportunistic and did well creating turnovers despite a lack of talent, so adding even more would likely buy Young more possessions.

But a tight end is often called a QB's best friend. A good wide receiver can be, too. So can extra and improved protection up front, although we firmly believe tackle should not be picked first here. A good running game, too, for that matter.

Ultimately, while the Panthers do still need help on defense, Young's in the most crucial season of his career for both his future and the team's. To help him most, Carolina needs to spend the 19th pick on a pass-catcher.

Kiper did give Young a new offensive teammate in the second round, but it was Utah tackle Caleb Lomu. That would be a steal and great value, but it wouldn't help Young right away. He already has a set offensive line, so the only thing left is to add another weapon.