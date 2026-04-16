Panthers Could Sign $6M Ex-Steelers TE Instead of Drafting Kenyon Sadiq

Grass is green, water is wet, and Kenyon Sadiq is being mocked to the Carolina Panthers, and there’s plenty of reason to do so since the Panthers’ tight end room hasn’t been anything special since Greg Olsen was in the building. That being said, it still feels like the Panthers either may not land Sadiq or could even pass on him.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was on the podium this week for pre-draft media availability. Morgan was asked about the tight ends’ room and shared his thoughts on where it’s at right now. "I feel good about our tight end room. There are a lot of guys in that room that are still developing.”

While Morgan was somewhat dismissive of adding another tight end, it’s hard to take anything he says too seriously right now, cause he can’t just lay out the Panthers' draft plans and who they have on their board a week from the NFL Draft.

If the Panthers don’t have interest in Sadiq, that doesn’t mean there can’t be any new tight-end additions; there are still tight ends on the free agent market, and there’s one veteran tight end that would make an excellent fit in Carolina.

Jonnu Smith Still Needs to Find a New Home

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Former Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith is coming off a very poor season, with just 38 catches, 222 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay released his “Bargain Free-Agent Contracts for Teams to Fill Needs” list on Tuesday, and Smith was among the first players highlighted. Despite the poor season, Smith would still be an upgrade for Carolina’s tight end room.

Smith’s 2024 output was phenomenal, catching 88 passes, for 884 yards, and 8 touchdowns on the year, and the reason the significant drop off in production isn’t as much of a concern is because health wasn’t involved, Smith has played every game in the last two seasons and just happened to have signed with a bad Steelers offense with a 42 year old quarterback.

Stats aside, Smith brings a different level of athlete to the tight ends room that just isn’t there right now. He brings around 4.6 speed, which creates matchup problems for opposing linebackers and safeties. Smith is also a reliable target in the red zone, both in the passing and run game, and can create extra yardage after the catch and in space.

Jonnu Smith Won't Decimate the Panthers' Cap Space

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Alex Kay’s assessment of Jonnu Smith, he highlighted Smith’s poor 2025 and gave an estimation of what Smith could sign for when he finds a new team in 2026. Kay estimates Jonnu Smith will be worth around $6 million for the 2026 season, which is a steal for a tight end who has shown he’s capable of Pro Bowl-level production.

That's TE Jonnu Smith taking the handoff for SIX



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Dan Morgan may say he likes the tight ends room right now, but there’s no denying that Jonnu Smith presents a sizeable upgrade at that position.