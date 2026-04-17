Panthers Would Regret Not Trading Up for Star DB, Even if Kenyon Sadiq Is There

Safety and tight end are the biggest remaining needs for the Carolina Panthers. After adding a left tackle, a linebacker, and an edge rusher, those two positions are the only ones left in need of major upgrades.

That is why most mock drafts have the Panthers picking one of Kenyon Sadiq (tight end), Dillon Thieneman, or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (safeties). All three of them make sense, even if Dan Morgan and we aren't totally sold on Sadiq to Carolina.

In FOX Sports analyst and former NFL player Geoff Schwartz's latest mock, the Panthers end up with Sadiq, passing on both Thieneman and McNeil-Warren. But in this scenario, another defensive back is right there for the Panthers to trade up for, and they'd really regret not doing it.

Panthers should trade up for Caleb Downs even at the cost of Kenyon Sadiq

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Downs is one of those players who it's difficult to predict where they'll go. Plenty of scouts and big boards believe he's the best prospect in the class, but he plays a non-premium position and has some injury concerns. His lack of elite physical traits doesn't help, either.

That could and has been predicted to lead to a fall for Downs. In Geoff Schwartz's mock, he falls all the way to 18th, one pick before the Panthers get on the clock. If that happens, Dan Morgan should pay whatever the cost to move up.

For the Downs pick, Schwartz wrote, "Caleb Downs is going to grade as one of the better players in this draft, so the Vikings will hit a home run with their Harrison Smith replacement. I tried to find a place for Downs earlier in this draft, but it just didn’t happen. "

That same logic, hitting a home run, is why the Panthers should go for it here. Sadiq is nice and would help Bryce Young, but if we're comparing prospect calibers here, Downs is on another planet compared to the Oregon tight end.

If Downs gets anywhere close to Carolina, let alone one pick before, the Panthers should fall over themselves trying to call whichever GM they need to in order to get a deal done. He's that sort of prospect, and he'd transform the defense.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for Sadiq, Schwartz argued, "Carolina continues to add weapons for Bryce Young. Sadiq is a mismatch for anyone guarding him while being a willing blocker in the run game." That's all well and good, but it's Downs. The Panthers need him.

The Vikings might say no because it's Downs, but they could trade back one spot, get some more draft picks to work with, and still end up with either Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, which might be a better outcome for a new GM.

For the Panthers, this would be the best-case scenario. Adding Downs at all would be fantastic, but only needing to move up one spot would just be too perfect.