Panthers Linked to Several Defensive Draft Picks That Could Transform Unit

While there’s been a lot of offense talk when it comes to the Carolina Panthers and how they’ll approach the upcoming NFL Draft, the defense can still use depth, and luckily for the Panthers, this class is loaded with defensive talent both in the secondary and along the defensive line.

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak revealed how each team can ace the NFL Draft, and for Carolina, the secondary was the focal point of Solak’s analysis. Both safety and cornerback are viable options. Solak highlights three prospects who could be major difference-makers for the Panthers.

D’Angelo Ponds, Cornerback, Indiana

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D’Angelo Ponds was one of the anchors and leaders of Indiana’s national championship defense. Ponds has versatility, capable of playing both inside and outside. He also has really good ball skills. In his 41 college starts, Ponds recorded 39 pass defenses and 7 interceptions.

D’Angelo Ponds has some of the most ELECTRIC film of any DB in this year’s class pic.twitter.com/ysTWETKZsw — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 4, 2026

The size is a concern; no denying that Ponds is slightly undersized, but his Football IQ and athleticism make up for it. Ponds recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which is huge for him since he’s undersized, and still makes him a threat to go up against bigger receivers.

Avieon Terrell, Cornerback, Clemson

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interceptions came few and far between, but the impact was still evident. Aveion Terrell forced 5 fumbles in 2025, had 3 sacks, and, despite no interceptions, still had 9 pass defenses. Terrell is also a solid asset in run defense, thanks to his downhill running and ability to avoid missed tackles, despite being undersized.

THIS is why Avieon Terrell is a 1st-round pick 😤🏈



We asked him where his confidence on the field comes from and his answer was simple…



“FILM.”



Some prospects talk. Others prepare. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGBBzBzWG1 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 14, 2026

Clemson as a whole was a disaster last season, but Terrell was one of the few bright spots, and his ability to cover distance and close passing lanes makes him a prospect that would fit well in Carolina.

Treydan Stukes, Safety, Arizona

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes doesn’t get talked about enough in this class of safeties. Obviously, there are three likely first-rounders that will be picked over him, but Stukes has all the physical tools to be a really good NFL safety. Stukes has great size and speed, standing 6’2, around 190 pounds, and running a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash.

Treydan Stukes has become one of my favorite players in this Draft. Independent of the ball skills/body control to make plays downfield, it's his willingness to get involved in the Run game that hints at a winner's mindset. pic.twitter.com/1tL6RAfhkg — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) April 9, 2026

Stukes also brings a rare blend of experience, having played a ton of snaps at both safety and corner, and operating on both the outside and in slot. The best part of his game, though, is his violent nature and physicality. Stukes isn’t afraid to take on blockers head-on and is a disruptive tackler both in space and towards the line of scrimmage.

Why the Secondary is So Important for Panthers in NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The secondary could be a focal point of this draft, and the Panthers wouldn’t be wrong to approach it that way. Mike Jackson broke out in 2025 and is now entering a contract year.

If Jackson’s production is anywhere near where it was in 2025, then he’s going to seek out a huge payday, and as great as it would be to keep him in Charlotte, the Panthers can find a low-cost replacement a week from today.