The Carolina Panthers are anticipating getting Jonathon Brooks back soon. The oft-injured running back had surgery earlier this season, and the Panthers opened the return window on November 11. They had three weeks from then to actually activate him.

In the past, that would have been considered a big boost. When Brooks finally got healthy enough to make his NFL debut in 2024, there was plenty of excitement. Then, when he was ready to go in Week 1 of this season, the hype was massive.

This time, though, Dave Canales had a strange admission about Brooks' role on this team and it raises plenty of questions.

Jonathon Brooks may not have a place with the Panthers anymore

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lost in the shuffle of a pretty exciting and crucial win on Sunday was the fact that Trevor Etienne had a really solid day as the backup running back. He had only a few touches, but he did well with them.

He's also been pretty great, excluding a bad choice to let the first punt of the game roll, on special teams all season. He and Tre Tyus, another running back, have been really good on returns this year.

That, according to Dave Canales, makes it very difficult to find a place for a healthy Jonathon Brooks. He has to be activated in about a week, but the Panthers don't seem to have a spot for him.

Dave Canales: Trevor Etienne’s production and Tre Tyus’s special teams value making it challenging to find a spot for Jonathon Brooks, whose return-from-IR window is open for another 8 days. pic.twitter.com/1qfOg7nXA8 — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 23, 2026

Brooks is a talented player, but he doesn't fill a need right now. Etienne is both a return man and a receiving back out of the backfield. It would seem that, for now, Brooks lost his spot to Etienne.

This raises all sorts of questions. The simple fact that the head coach is wary about where to put him speaks volumes about his high draft selection and his future with the team. Brooks' contract ends after next season. Is there any world he gets extended?

Dan Morgan has generally drafted pretty well during his tenure, but he got off to an abysmal start. Just look at the 2024 draft class:

Xavier Legette (traded up)

Jonathon Brooks (traded up)

Trevin Wallace

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Chau Smith-Wade

Jaden Crumedy

Michael Barrett

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) rushes and is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it crazy to say that Smith-Wade is the best player there? Legette is healthy but running zero routes. Brooks can't stay healthy and lost his position to a fourth-round running back. Sanders has been healthy scratched every week but one.

Brooks was arguably the high-profile addition. The ACL injury dropped him to the second round, but he was a first-round pick before that. The Panthers seemed to think they got a steal, but he has not been on the field much and hasn't made an impact.

It's troubling for a player the Panthers invested so much in, to say the least.