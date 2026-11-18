The Carolina Panthers will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason with regards to their offensive line. Even though they have spent a great deal of money to protect quarterback Bryce Young, the unit has had trouble keeping pressure away from him throughout the 2026 season.

This may result in some changes when the offseason comes around. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards has the Carolina Panthers picking Minnesota interior offensive lineman Greg Johnson with the 19th pick in the 2027 NFL Mock Draft. This would provide the Panthers with another option up front and create the possibility for the team to part ways with one of its highest-paid players.

Panthers May Use First Round Pick To Replace Robert Hunt

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards feels that the Panthers may look into parting ways with right guard Robert Hunt this offseason, which could save the team $14 million in regards to the salary cap. Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Panthers in 2024 and was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games following that season.

However, his play in 2026 has brought up many questions regarding the future of the position. The Panthers have had numerous issues throughout their offensive line, and Edwards stated that the unit had the second-highest pressure rate allowed in the NFL this season, according to TruMedia.

Young has demonstrated that he can make plays when things are going well offensively; however, consistent protection remains crucial if the Panthers hope to continue to take steps forward.

The Panthers have already made substantial investments into their offensive line. As On SI pointed out previously in its article on the expensive offensive line for the Panthers, the Panthers have invested heavily into providing a strong group around Young. Improving the interior of the line without increasing the investment significantly may be a key component of the offseason plans.

Greg Johnson May Provide Carolina with Another Option Up Front

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson (65) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is listed as a 6-foot-6, 325-pound senior interior offensive lineman from Minnesota. He is ranked by Edwards as the No. 14 overall prospect and the second-ranked player at his position in this mock draft.

Edwards thinks Johnson can help stabilize the Panthers' offensive line. If Carolina opts to move on from Hunt, selecting a first-round guard would provide the team with a potential replacement while creating further salary-cap flexibility.

It is uncertain what direction Carolina will decide to go in terms of moving on from Hunt or if Johnson will be available when Carolina picks. The mock draft is simply an initial projection, and many things can occur between now and the 2027 NFL Draft. Regardless, using a first-round pick to address the interior is something to consider considering the issues Carolina has faced up front.

The Panthers also need to assess other needs prior to determining how they should proceed. Their offensive line has been a prominent subject of conversation throughout the season, and questions regarding potential changes to the starting group have already begun to emerge. On SI recently reported that the Panthers could consider changes to their offensive line.

Panthers Have a Big Offseason Decision Coming Up

Carolina must determine if their current offensive line can provide Young with enough protection moving forward. While they have invested heavily into their group, the results have not always met that level of commitment.

Parting ways with Hunt would be a big decision, especially since Carolina signed him to a large contract in 2024. However, the potential salary-cap savings could allow general manager Dan Morgan more room to operate on other parts of the roster.

While selecting Johnson in the first round won't solve all of the problems up front, it provides Carolina with another young player to develop. If Carolina believes that they need a reset on the interior, then Johnson may be an option worth keeping an eye on as the 2027 NFL Draft approaches.