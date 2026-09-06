6 Panthers in Make-or-Break Years not Named Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are kind of in a make or break year. If they don't have success or suggest that success is really just around the corner, sweeping changes could be in order. If it all blows up, it wouldn't be shocking if they changed everything again.

Several players face this on an individual level, too. Obviously, Bryce Young is in a crucial year. That much has been reported on by everyone with a pulse. There are others, though, who might be flying under the radar in that sense.

WR Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks over to the drills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Legette keeps getting chances, and he keeps making the least of them. This year, he's getting a chance because Chris Brazzell II tore his LCL in practice. That won't happen next year, so if Legette is meant to stay on this team and/or be a contributor in the NFL at all, he's got to step up right now.

HC Dave Canales

Dave Canales certainly isn't on his last chance, but there is a plausible path in front of him that leads to it. If the offense flounders again (his bread and butter), and Bryce Young gets replaced, he will have failed his task of resurrecting the quarterback's career.

If that happens, the Panthers will start over, but Canales won't have time to get a new QB up to the level required to compete since the Panthers spent a boatload of money on defense, thus leading them to blow it all up pretty soon after.

RB Jonathon Brooks

Performance-wise, this isn't a make-or-break year for Jonathon Brooks. But if he suffers a substantial injury again, his career might be over. His Panthers tenure certainly would be. They would probably have to cut their losses and move on since he, in this scenario, would prove that he's unable to stay on the field.

TEs Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans

Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) makes the catch during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know what Tommy Tremble is at this point. We know what Darren Waller is, and the Panthers value both of them. What can Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans be? Can they replace the veterans who, with due respect, aren't that good? It's time to find out.

RB Chuba Hubbard

A lot of things can go wrong for Chuba Hubbard this year. He can struggle to stay healthy again. He could be outplayed by his backup again. Some of it is out of his control, but he needs to stay healthy and be productive. Otherwise, the Panthers might begin to pursue ways out of his contract extension.