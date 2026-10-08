Panthers Make Huge Leap in Latest NFL Power Rankings, But There’s Bad News

NFL power rankings are what they are. There are numerous versions from thousands of writers and media members. They can be a good gauge of how a team is faring during the season, and are certainly highly subjective.

Let’s go back to the start of the 2026 season. All four teams in the NFC South failed to win their first game. Hence, Nick Shook of NFL.com came out with the following rankings when it came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14th), New Orleans Saints (21st), Carolina Panthers (27th), and Atlanta Falcons (28th).

Obviously, things have changed quite a bit since then. The Panthers and Falcons own 2-2 records, the Saints are off to a 1-3 start, and the 0-4 Bucs are the only winless team in the NFC.

Panthers make major move upwards in the new NFL Power Rankings

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Prior to last week's action, Dave Canales’s team sat at the No. 22 spot. Then came the club’s rousing 32-26 Sunday night victory over the visiting Detroit Lions. It elevated the Panthers to 14th on Shook’s list.

“After a rough Week 3 showing, Bryce Young returned to top form, carving up Detroit’s defense for 329 passing yards and two touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard did his part, too, finishing with 122 rushing yards and two TDs, while Tetairoa McMillan produced a career night, catching 14 passes for 192 yards and two scores. That’s an explosive offense, folks.”

That it is. Only three teams in the league have amassed more total yards than the Panthers, who lead the league in passing yards per game. Carolina’s 121 points scored in four games ranks fourth in the league. And while the club’s record sits at 2-2, it’s the franchise’s best start since opening 3-1 in 201.

The Panthers notched their most impressive win of the season despite missing several key players,” added Shook, “including WR2 Jalen Coker, which makes their latest triumph even more notable.

Two other teams made notable jumps in the NFL Power Rankings

The only team in the league to make a bigger jump in Shook’s power rankings from Week 4 to Week 5 were the New England Patriots. That 29-26 victory over the rival Bills at Buffalo elevated Mike Vrabel’s team from 31st to 18th, an impressive 13-spot jump. Of course, there was also another club that moved up eight notches as did the Panthers, and that would be Kevin Stefanski’s Falcons.

Atlanta has been rejuvenated by the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team has won evened its record after a 0-2 start. The Falcons have scored a combined 80 points in road wins over the Packers (35-14) and Saints (45-24) since that ugly 34-4 home loss to Canales’s team in Week 2.

It will be interesting to see where the Panthers land on Shook’s updated rankings. Along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Canales’s club will sit out Week 6.