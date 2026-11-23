The Carolina Panthers had a big decision to make regarding Rico Dowdle in free agency this offseason. Dowdle had been a productive running back for Carolina during his lone season with the team, rushing for over 1,000 yards. The Panthers had Chuba Hubbard under contract for the upcoming season as well and had to determine if both would be a good fit for the team’s backfield.

The Panthers chose to go in a different direction, with Hubbard as the team’s starting running back, and thus far, the decision has been the correct one for the organization.

Hubbard is putting up another solid season on the ground for the Panthers. He has rushed for 831 yards and scored nine touchdowns through 10 games in 2026. This is exactly what the Panthers were looking for from their running back after Dowdle left in free agency.

Chuba Hubbard Has Given Carolina Exactly What It Needed

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rico Dowdle was productive for the Panthers during his time in Carolina, that production also created a big decision for the organization as it went into the offseason. Hubbard, the Panthers’ other running back, had already proven to be a productive player for the team’s offense.

Hubbard had a solid season in 2024 as well, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, because of injuries and a decrease in playing time, Hubbard’s numbers dropped last season. Carolina’s offense still needed a solid running back, and that’s what Hubbard has provided this season.

Hubbard has rushed for 831 yards through 10 games this season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He has also scored nine touchdowns so far this season for the Panthers. That is exactly what the Panthers needed after Dowdle's departure.

The Panthers have been able to keep their running game productive without Dowdle because of what Hubbard has done this season. Dowdle deserves credit for the season he had in Carolina, but the team had to move on to help it succeed in the future.

Carolina Also Avoided a Significant Financial Commitment

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the on-field decision, the financial commitment required to re-sign Dowdle to a similar contract to the one he received from Pittsburgh was significant. Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Steelers. Hubbard is already under contract with the Panthers, which creates a very solid situation for the team at running back.