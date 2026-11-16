Panthers Stock Up, Stock Down After Win Over Saints

The Panthers picked up a big win Sunday as they defeated the Saints 20-17 in New Orleans. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Carolina and put the team in first place in the NFC South. It was a tough game for the Panthers, as they committed 17 penalties for 152 yards and struggled to pass the ball. Chuba Hubbard had a great game for Carolina, rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while also catching five passes for 80 yards. Ryan Fitzgerald made the game-winning field goal for the Panthers as time expired.

Rising Stock: Chuba Hubbard

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bulk of Carolina's production came from running back Chuba Hubbard. He carried the ball 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 80 yards. Hubbard totaled 172 yards from scrimmage on the day for Carolina.

Hubbard gave Carolina a boost when the offense needed it. His second touchdown put the Panthers ahead 17-14 in the fourth quarter after New Orleans had taken the lead.

Rising Stock: Todd Wash

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Kenny Dyson Jr. (55) and defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale (74) work on agility with coach Todd Wash during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Todd Wash was also very good, as New Orleans had only 49 rushing yards on the day. Carolina's defense had three sacks and one interception in the game. Even though New Orleans scored 17 points, Carolina's defense made several big stops to help the Panthers win.

Carolina's defense came up with some important stops against New Orleans. The unit also did a good job of limiting the Saints on the ground and putting pressure on their offense. Wash's defense was a major question entering the matchup.

Rising Stock: Ryan Fitzgerald

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald stepped up to make some crucial field goals in the game. He made a 55-yarder earlier in the game and then kicked the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired. Those two field goals accounted for six of the Panthers' 20 points on the day.

Falling Stock: Bryce Young

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Young did enough to get the win for the Panthers, it was not his best game. He went 17 of 30 for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. It is good that the Panthers did not have any turnovers, but Young is going to have to play better against the better teams Carolina will face in the coming weeks.

Young was also sacked three times. The Panthers' offense struggled to generate a passing game, and much of the production came from Hubbard. Carolina will need more from its quarterback as the season progresses. Young's performance against New Orleans showed both the positives and the areas that still need improvement.

Falling Stock: Discipline Issues

Carolina had 17 penalties for 152 yards while New Orleans had only three for 46 yards. That kind of disparity in penalties gives the opposing team too many chances to win a game and makes it very hard to win close games.

The Panthers were able to overcome their mistakes in this game, but this is something the team needs to fix. Carolina cannot afford to give up so many yards on penalties in future games. This was a good win for the Panthers, but the penalty issues are still a concern.

The Panthers are in first place in the NFC South and will look to build on this win. Hubbard, Wash and Fitzgerald were the standouts, while Young and the rest of the team will look to improve their discipline on the field.