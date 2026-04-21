Panthers May Not Even Get To Draft Kenyon Sadiq, Dillion Thieneman

Now only two days away, the NFL Draft is inevitably going to bring surprises. The Carolina Panthers have been heavily linked with two Oregon prospects, one on each side of the ball. The first is obvious: tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and then there’s safety Dillion Thiememan. Both are phenomenal prospects who seem too good to fail in the NFL, but the issue is that the Panthers may not have a chance at one or both of them

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that the Minnesota Vikings are connected with both Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, S Dillon Thieneman connected to Vikings, per @AlbertBreer. pic.twitter.com/IGHYrAoIMY — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 20, 2026

The Vikings are right above the Panthers with the 18th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, and while they haven’t been a team that has been linked to Sadiq as much in mock drafts, it’s not surprising that Kevin O’Connell would pursue another big target for presumptive new starting QB Kyler Murray.

At the same time, though, Thieneman makes much more sense for Minnesota, since there are questions about whether 15-year veteran and starting safety Harrison Smith will be back next season.

The Panthers May Not Land Either Oregon Prospect

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vikings picking at 18 may keep the Panthers from landing either of the Oregon prospects. While Thieneman is more likely to be in play around the Vikings and Panthers picks, Sadiq could still end up being a top 10 pick.

It's getting to the point where his range is still wide in terms of where he could be picked, but it still feels like Sadiq could go as early as 9th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, or 14th to the Baltimore Ravens, or 15th to the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers would likely have to trade up if they want to ensure Kenyon Sadiq, but there’s no chance of that happening, so Carolina has to have their plan B, C, and D ready. Luckily, there are still prospects who could be great for Carolina on the board if both Sadiq and Thieneman are off.

Backup Plans if Both Oregon Prospects Are Off the Board

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) during the second half in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Panthers see safety as a real need, then Emmanuel McNeil-Warren makes perfect sense as the backup plan for Dillon Thieneman. McNeil-Warren is also a clear first-round talent, so it’s not like the Panthers are taking a real reach just to target a specific position.

If the Panthers look beyond safety, there are a ton of different directions they could go, including drafting a first-round wide receiver for the third year in a row, maybe looking toward the offensive line, or committing even further to the defensive line by adding another inside DT or another edge rusher.

The main point is, Panthers fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much and think that Carolina is a lock for at least one of the Oregon prospects, cause they’re far from it.