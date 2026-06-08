Panthers NB Corey Thornton: Ex-UDFA, No. 22 Player In for Big Year

The Carolina Panthers had some gaps on defense last year, and there were two glaring ones in coverage. While the Panthers did have two lockdown outside corners, the rest of the coverage unit was lackluster.

This is especially true in the slot. The nickel corners for Carolina were underwhelming all year long, and it allowed opposing teams to use the slot receiver to great effect. That was one weakness that the Panthers didn't really address this offseason.

But they might not have needed to, especially if Corey Thornton gets healthy and returns to form. We ranked him the 22nd-most important player for the Panthers this year.

How Corey Thornton's role in the defense can help the Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) makes a catch during warmups | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

In the ranking, we listed Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade at number 22 for the Panthers. That's because they're in a camp battle for the starting nickel spot, but we fully expect Thornton to win that battle.

According to Dave Canales, the nickel back had won the job before tearing his ACL last year, so assuming he's up to speed, there's no reason to think Smith-Wade will take the job from him.

Thornton's job will be an important one. We know the Panthers will get good coverage from both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. They combined for nine interceptions last year.

Plenty of NFL offenses can work around that, though. Some teams put their top receivers in the slot to mix up the coverages they see, even if they're not slot receivers. The Panthers even did that with Tetairoa McMillan some last year.

The Panthers will see Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, Devonta Smith, Chris Olave, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Drake London (twice), DK Metcalf, and other elite wide receivers this season.

To think they will all stay outside and match up with either Horn or Jackson is silly. Offensive coaches will see the opening in the slot and take advantage like they did last year. If Thornton is up to the task, then coaches will have a harder time scheming up success against this Panthers defense.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thornton has looked really good in camp, arguably being the breakout star on either side of the ball. This is after a wonderful camp last year and a decent regular season in limited usage before getting hurt.

So as long as Thornton can continue on that path, the Panthers will be in good shape. If he can't, then the slot will continue to be a huge advantage for opposing offenses to exploit.