Why the Panthers’ Vaunted Secondary Might Not Be As Reliable In 2026

On Tuesday, the reigning NFC South champions open training camp. The Carolina Panthers’ rookies report on July 21, and the veterans one day later. Dave Canales’s team and the Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2026 NFL preseason on Thursday, August 6, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Speaking of a pair of NFC squads, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports laid out the biggest priority for each of the 16 teams in the conference when it comes to addressing a need on its roster. Somewhat surprisingly, his focus when it came to Canales’s club was on the coordinator Ejiro Evero’s secondary.

Do the Panthers really need more help in the defensive backfield?

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“The team spent big on defense in free agency,” explained Edwards, “bringing in linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Lloyd’s presence could have a positive impact on Trevin Wallace, a talented player. The area lacking elite talent is the secondary, where Carolina could use help at cornerback or safety to support Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson played above expectations, but is that sustainable?”

The question regarding the latter are somewhat surprising considering he has been a solid pickup via trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. While Horn enters 2026 off consecutive Pro Bowl invitations, Jackson’s two-year stay in Charlotte has been mighty impressive.

He has started every game for Canales’s club, totaling a combined six interceptions (returning a Matthew Stafford pick for a score in Week 13 this past season), 34 passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries. In the heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Rams in the wild card playoffs, he came up with another interception of Stafford, along with three tackles and four passes defensed.

Panthers’ CB Mike Jackson enjoyed a stellar 2025 season

Mike Jackson intercepts Matthew Stafford for a Pick-6!



LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/J2yeGsyNZK — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Via Pro Football Focus, only Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon (90.1) and Pittsburgh’s James Pierre (86.2)—now a member of the Minnesota Vikings—graded out higher this past season than Jackson (83.5) when it came to the position. The 2019 fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys has certainly found a home in Charlotte, and he and Horn have grown into one of the top cornerback tandems in the league.

Consider that in 2024, the Panthers allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 17 outings. This past season, including the playoff loss to the Rams, Evero’s unit surrendered a combined 23 scores through the air in 18 contests.

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Also, general manager Dan Morgan did address the defensive backfield twice in April’s draft with the selections of cornerback Will Lee III (4-Texas A&M) and intriguing safety Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State).

All told, any questions surrounding the Carolina defense and the secondary may indeed be answered if the additions of Phillips and the versatile Lloyd can elevate a Panthers’ pass rush that has been underwhelming for far too long.