Panthers Absolutely Need to Extend This Key Player, and It's Not Mike Jackson

The Carolina Panthers have several key extension candidates right now. The biggest, of course, is Bryce Young, but the Panthers have more or less confirmed that they're going to let his fourth year play out first.

The second-biggest, in the eyes of most, is Mike Jackson. The cornerback arguably outplayed Jaycee Horn last year and is headed for free agency at the end of this season. He'd be a substantial loss in the secondary, but there's been nothing on an extension.

One that's flying under the radar, though, is Damien Lewis, but he might be the most important extension candidate on the roster outside of Young.

The Panthers must extend Damien Lewis sooner rather than later

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with guard Damien Lewis (68) after scoring | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, the Panthers spent big on Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard, though Hunt commanded a much bigger contract. That same year, eventually, Bryce Young broke out and essentially salvaged his own career.

Coincidence? Not at all. Giving Young a better offensive line was crucial, and good guard play helps him because they're the blockers right in front of him while he's attempting to look down the field. The tackles didn't change from 2023 to 2024, but the guards did. They're important.

Hunt has perhaps been slightly overpaid, but he's still been good. Bleacher Report just ranked him 21st among right guards in the "Functional Performer" tier, and PFF ranked him 28th among all guards. Those are good, solid ranks.

But Lewis ranks much better, and so far, he's been the better player. B/R ranked him the seventh in the "Critical Roster Piece" tier of left guards, which honestly couldn't be more accurate. PFF ranked him seventh among all guards.

That brings up the entire point of the article. Lewis hits free agency in 2028. He has this season and next, and while you never want to jump the gun and extend someone too early, it needs to be done. Lewis has been incredible and important.

Dalton Wasserman of PFF wrote, "Lewis has quietly played the best football of his career since joining Carolina in 2024. Since the start of the 2024 season, his 79.7 PFF grade ranks seventh among all guards with at least 600 snaps played."

Lewis is one of three guards who earned a 75.0 or higher PFF grade in pass protection and run blocking. Quenton Nelson and Quinn Meinerz are the other two, which is fantastic company.

Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) takes the field before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wasserman summed it up and made the contract argument best: "His presence on Carolina's interior has become incredibly important to the team's success."

The Panthers want to run the ball, and Lewis is vital to it. The Panthers want to protect Bryce Young, and Lewis is vital to that. He cannot be allowed to hit free agency, and he's more than earned a raise for his performance.