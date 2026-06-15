Panthers G Damien Lewis: Crucial Role Awaits No. 13 Player, Underrated Guard

The Carolina Panthers have spent the last few offseasons building in the trenches. It became very apparent that they were struggling in those areas in the Bryce Young era, so they set out to fix both sides.

First up, though, was the offensive line. With a young quarterback, the Panthers knew they needed to keep him upright. Already having a pair of solid tackles, Carolina opted to spend big money on guards.

Robert Hunt is the bigger name and bigger contract, but Damien Lewis has been better and more reliable. That's why we ranked him number 13 on our list of most important Panthers this season.

Why Damien Lewis could make or break Panthers offense

Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) reacts during the game | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Whatever you think of the Carolina Panthers' front office, they do deserve credit for recognizing how best to overcome Bryce Young's shortcomings. He is physically limited, and they've done a nice job working around some of those limitations.

One way they've managed to do that is by having Young take deeper dropbacks so he can see the field easily. But that puts a major importance on interior blockers to create a pocket for him to step up into when edge rushers begin bearing down.

In 2023, the Panthers' interior was awful, so the offensive line was, too. Then, they signed Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, and it all seemed to click. Those two, but Lewis primarily, really helped create pockets for Young and kept him more upright.

Lewis has been healthier and better than Hunt at a discount, which has made him one of the most underrated Panthers players of the last few seasons. His importance in 2026 can't be overstated.

We spoke about Hunt's health being important, but Lewis' play is more important because he's simply better right now. If he can continue at the level he's played, then the improved center and left tackle spots on either side of him will make sure that left side is nearly impenetrable.

Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) looks on after the game | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If Monroe Freeling/Rasheed Walker can hold it down better than Ikem Ekwonu could, it will make Lewis' job easier. And if his job is easier, then the offensive line will be much better, and Young will have much more space and time to create.

The little things add up on the offensive line, so if Lewis has a clearer, simpler focus this year, then he will play better, and the Panthers will be much better off.