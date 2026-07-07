Panthers Replace Mike Jackson With Elite Cornerback Prospect in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers have one of the better duos at the cornerback position in the NFL with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but we may not be able to enjoy it for much longer.

That's because Jackson is slated to be a free agent in 2027, and if he continues playing at the level he did in 2025, the veteran might price himself out of Carolina with the Panthers already heavily invested in Horn.

Losing Jackson would leave a big hole in Carolina's secondary, and it's a hole the Panthers could look to fill in the loaded 2027 NFL Draft.

Panthers predicted to draft Leonard Moore

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Bryce Farrell and Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his most recent 2027 mock draft, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo has the Panthers taking Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, who Melo believes could be a top-five overall prospect when the pre-draft process is all said and done.

"The Carolina Panthers have spent five consecutive first-round picks on offense," Melo said. "This way-too-early mock predicts that Carolina’s trend comes to a close in 2027.

"Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore could finish the pre-draft process as a top-five overall prospect. Moore has shutdown cornerback potential at the next level."

Unfortunately, Melo has the Panthers picking in the No. 8 spot, so he doesn't have much faith in their playoff chances.

While the selection of Moore is possible for Carolina, it will depend upon what happens with Bryce Young, who is entering what is a make-or-break year for him.

If the Panthers fail to make the playoffs, there's a good chance it's because he didn't have a good season, in which case Carolina will probably be shopping for a quarterback in this spot rather than a cornerback.

Leonard Moore scouting report

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore brings an ideal combination of size (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) and speed to the position, checking two huge boxes for NFL cornerbacks.

Moore has shown he has a nose for the football and playmaking ability after registering seven picks over two years, including five in 2025. He also has 18 passes defensed in that span.

Versatility is in his arsenal, too. Moore is elite in man coverage, but he can play zone at a high level, which is important if he's going to play under Ejiro Evero.

If Moore pans out, the Panthers would have an elite combo at the cornerback position, and for many years to come.