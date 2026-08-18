Panthers Pass on Potential Bryce Young Replacements in 2027 Mock Draft

College Football is just nine days away, and with the season being so close, it's never too early to look towards next year's NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are hoping for another division title and a pick somewhere in the 15-20 range, just as they had this past year with the 19th pick.

Carolina invested in the offensive line this year, selecting Monroe Freeling, out of Georgia, with the 19th pick overall. The season hasn't even started yet, and the Freeling pick is already paying off, as he's moved to starting right tackle while Taylor Moton comes back from blood clots. Added depth in the trenches is never a wrong pick.

Looking towards 2027, there are huge questions about where the Panthers could look in the NFL Draft. The worst-case scenario is that Carolina is in the QB market, which would mean Bryce Young has plateaued or even regressed.

In a recent 2027 mock draft, Carolina didn't press the panic button and target a quarterback in the first round.

Panthers Select Elite EDGE Colin Simmons in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

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Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department dropped its 2027 NFL mock draft. The mock had Carolina picking 7th overall, which shows how little they believe in Carolina's upside in 2026.

If there's another position group that can always benefit from depth, it's the pass rush. That being said, Colin Simmons isn't just a depth piece; he's a budding star and a freak athlete.

Simmons enters his final season at Texas as the Longhorns are one of the favorites to win the National Title. In 2025, Simmons posted 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

After such a stellar season, Simmons earned first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American honors.

The most intriguing piece of this pick isn't just the fact that Simmons is a game-changer, but that Carolina would pass on a quarterback in the first round. That being said, Carolina doesn't have to draft a QB in the first round next year.

2027 Quarterback Class is Loaded

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In Bleacher Report's mock draft, the only QB taken in the first round after Carolina's pick is Oklahoma State's Drew Nestemaker. The QB talent doesn't end there, though; this class is so deep with talented QBs who have legit first- and second-round talent.

QBs like Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Sam Leavitt (LSU), John Mateer (Oklahoma), Julian Sayin (Ohio State), and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) would all be available for Carolina in the second round.

It's not an exaggeration to say that this is the deepest QB class ever. While Carolina doesn't take one in the first round of this mock, there's no telling who could end up at the top. If Bryce Young doesn't earn more trust with Carolina long-term, then a second-round QB pick could be in play.