MINNEAPOLIS – Three catches for 36 yards in less than two full games is all that had passed by before Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown suffered an injury in-season that has sidelined him ever since.

While it looked like Brown was trending in the right direction in mid-October to potentially come back and play in the Commanders’ Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears, before he suffered a setback that landed the receiver on injured reserve.

Because of that setback, entering the first game of December, we haven’t seen Brown suit up for Washington since that September 11th game against the Green Bay Packers, in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

'Green High' Confidence

On Saturday, however, the team made a move that indicates we will in fact see Brown on the field again, activating the veteran from injured reserve after head coach Dan Quinn spoke confidently about the chances that the receiver does indeed play this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Very much in the green high,” Quinn said when asked this week about his confidence in Brown being able to play. “So, I got good optimism and [knocks on the desk] that's all I'm going to say about that. [laughs].”

“Noah had a planned day [Friday] where we rest him and he's had also a really good week,” Quinn said at the end of the week, ahead of the team bringing Brown off IR.

A Full Arsenal Returns

Brown’s return means that not only will he be expected to play for the first time since September, but it will also be the first time Washington has its top three receivers on the field at the same time since then as well, along with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

McLaurin has only been able to appear in five games so far this season after suffering a quad injury in Week 3 and then later re-aggravating the injury in his return midseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Daniels, meanwhile, has been battling his own string of injuries, first injuring his knee in that game against the Packers before suffering a hamstring strain against the Dallas Cowboys and then a dislocated elbow in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The fact all four players, including receiver Deebo Samuel who has been one of the most consistently available player on the offense this season, are looking to be active against the Vikings makes the Week 14 game incredibly important for the team, despite their 3-9 record through 12 games.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Activated WR Noah Brown from the Reserve/Injured List

Corresponding Roster Move

In a corresponding move, the Commanders released receiver Chris Moore, who had been carrying a heavier role with Brown and McLaurin battling injuries throughout the season.

