Panthers PFF Grades Paint Clear Picture of Where Changes Are Needed

The Carolina Panthers rocked Bank of America Stadium with a huge win on Sunday Night Football. There were some highs and lows from an individual standpoint, and the PFF grades showcase that and reveal where the Panthers really have work to do.

Panthers Offense

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the five best grades on offense, and there's only one real surprise:

WR Tetairoa McMillan: 91.4 QB Bryce Young: 89.7 RG Robert Hunt: 88.7 RB Chuba Hubbard: 86.3 WR John Metchie III: 74.9

We must've been watching a different Robert Hunt, although Hunt did get better as the game went on. He struggled mightily in the run game and pass protection early on, and he made a few more boneheaded mistakes.

McMillan and Young were outstanding. It is not at all surprising that they top the list, because the Lions had no answers for either one of them. It's a career-best grade for McMillan, and it's one of the weeks where the grade for Young feels extremely accurate.

The worst offensive players paint a clear picture of where the Panthers need to consider changes:

WR Ja'Seem Reed: 54.3

RB AJ Dillon: 51.3

LG Corey Bullock: 50.0

C Luke Fortner: 44.8

RT Stone Forsythe: 42.6

Ja'Seem Reed and Corey Bullock were filling in for injured players, so we won't ding them too much. However, Luke Fortner needs to be moved to the bench when the Panthers come out of the bye. It's the perfect time to make a change.

Stone Forsythe probably shouldn't be the next man up with Monroe Freeling hurt. Perhaps UDFA Albert Reese IV deserves a shot if Freeling is set to miss any time.

Defense

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch for a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a sterling defensive night, but it got the job done. Here are the five best performers:

S Lathan Ransom: 76.7 LB Devin Lloyd: 71.8 IDL Aaron Hall: 70.1 CB Chau Smith-Wade: 68.0 S Zakee Wheatley: 66.2

It seems like Chau Smith-Wade might be deserving of more playing time, especially in place of Akayleb Evans (more on him later). Lathan Ransom deserves to keep playing a lot even with Nick Scott healthy again. Same with Zakee Wheatley.

Here are the five worst:

IDL Bobby Brown III: 46.1

IDL Lee Hunter: 40.6

IDL TeRah Edwards: 39.1

EDGE Trevis Gipson: 33.4

CB Akayleb Evans: 27.4

These five grades mostly represent the problem with the Panthers' defense. The interior is awful, and perhaps it's time to stop healthy scratching Cam Jackson and see what he can do. Akayleb Evans is a good special teamer but he cannot be on the defense anymore. A move has to be made.