3 Panthers Players Who Won’t Survive the Season in Carolina

With the Carolina Panthers having completed minicamp, the team will now turn its attention to training camp in late July, when positional battles will really begin.

For some veterans, training camp could be the beginning of the end of their tenures in Carolina if the young player or players behind them start surging.

We've identified three positions where we could see this taking place, and one player from each of those positions who could become a victim, whether that happen sooner or later.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Legette's career has been a major disappointment and there is a scenario where he doesn't make it through the offseason with Carolina.

The Panthers have a crowded wide receivers room. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Chris Brazzell are all locks, and then there's guys like Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie, David Moore and Brycen Tremaine all competing for depth spots.

If the Panthers don't see a massive improvement out of Legette in training camp and guys like Brazzell and Horn can step up, it's not crazy to think Legette could be jettisoned via trade or cut.

Nick Scott

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scott was brought back for another season, but the Panthers then went on to draft a safety for the second year in a row in Zakee Wheatley, who was taken in the fifth round.

We're expecting Lathan Ransom, who was drafted in 2025, to take a step forward in 2026, and we're not ruling out Wheatley making a sizeable impact, either.

That's two different players with a chance to jump Scott on the depth chart, and we believe both of them ultimately will. As a result, the Panthers will eventually cut ties with Scott by the deadline in November.

Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tremble remains the favorite to lead the Panthers' tight ends room after minicamp, but he's a less than inspiring option to do so given his limitations as a pass-catcher.

Not only could we see Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans both improving enough to cut into Tremble's snaps, but an addition of a legitimate starting veteran tight end is another real threat for the former third-round pick.

If Tremble's snaps dwindle, it's possible the Panthers will cut him loose to allow him to find a team that can offer him a bigger role.