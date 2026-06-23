Panthers Labeled Possible Trade Suitor for Veteran Who Would Shake Up TE Depth Chart

One of the biggest remaining needs the Carolina Panthers have on their roster comes at tight end.

The Panthers currently sport a trio of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans. While there are good blockers in the group, Carolina is lacking a proven pass-catching option.

One analyst, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, has the perfect solution to solve Carolina's issue and it comes via trade.

Panthers named potential suitor for Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Knox recently dove into some trade candidates ahead of the start of training camp and pegged Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet as one of them.

Knox also believes the Panthers are a possible suitor for the veteran.

"Teams seeking a quality pass-catching tight end should make a few calls to the Bears in the coming weeks, especially if they're willing to part with a defensive back or edge-rusher who can help Chicago's ongoing defensive rebuild," Knox wrote.

Knox estimates Kmet could fetch a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick in a trade. Carolina sports a pair of 2027 fourth-round picks thanks to the Adam Thielen trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Why Bears could trade Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kmet was logically considered a trade candidate in 2025 after the Bears used a first-round pick on Colston Loveland, who quickly proved to be the real deal in his first season.

There was even more trade speculation this offseason after the Bears used a third-round pick on Sam Roush, who many believed could force Kmet out of Chicago as soon as this offseason. After all, carrying three tight ends, including a very expensive TE2, doesn't make much sense on the surface.

However, it is important to note that the Bears utilized a significant amount of 13 personnel (three tight ends) in 2025, with the team finishing with the fifth-highest rate in the league.

And, with the Bears utilizing more and more 13 personnel as last season progressed, and with the team being so heavily invested at tight end, it looks like head coach Ben Johnson's goal is to use even more 13 personnel this coming season, so it's very possible Chicago has zero intentions of trading Kmet.

We definitely would not rule out Kmet getting traded at some point, but it's more likely the Bears hold on to him.

Kmet is a perfect fit for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kmet is exactly the kind of tight end the Panthers need. Not only is he a solid blocker, but Kmet is a huge threat to catch the football, also.

While his production has been down the past two years since Caleb Williams took over, Kmet has shown he can be an elite weapon in the passing game after he posted three straight campaigns with over 500 receiving yards, including a 2023 season in which he tallied 719.

If the Bears do make Kmet available, the Panthers should absolutely get on the phone and try to land him in a trade.