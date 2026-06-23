Carolina Panthers’ Rookie Wide Receiver Has Already Made a Positive Impression

The reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers have assembled a wide receiving corps in which size seems to be the prevailing theme. There’s the eighth overall pick in the 2025 in standout Tetairoa McMillan (6’5”, 212), along with emerging two-year pro Jalen Coker (6’3”, 213), 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette (6’3”, 227), as well as Brycen Tremayne (6’4”, 212).

The mega-power known as NFL Nation at ESPN gathered its thoughts (and writers) and pointed to one player on each of the 32 teams that have been a surprise to date this offseason. On Day 2 of April’s draft, Panthers’ president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan used the 83rd overall pick on University of Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II.

Carolina Panthers added another sizable wideout in April’s draft

Chris Brazzell II was the standout of minicamp Day 2 🔥



Canales has been high on him since the combine and says his skillset at his height is rare.



I mean just look at this play 😭#Panthers got a good one 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EWgm1cTVmD — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 10, 2026

“The Panthers got some side-eye from critics when they drafted a wide receiver in the third round, with Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, already on the roster. But the 6’5” Brazzell, a lengthy playmaker, is making believers out of Carolina fans as an impact player in OTAs and minicamp”

Prior to the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Brazzell was a “long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside.” He also stated that the former Volunteer wideout drew comparisons to Green Bay Packers’ wideout Christian Watson.

Panthers’ rookie WR Chris Brazzell II comes off a great season at Tennessee

TENNESSEE WR CHRIS BRAZZELL II THROUGH 3 QUARTERS VS GEORGIA:



- 5 receptions

- 162 yards

- 3 touchdowns



ABSURD🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgTjpbl5ID — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 13, 2025

Brazzell began his collegiate career at Tulane before spending the last two seasons in Knoxville. He enjoyed quite the 2025 campaign, posting personal bests in catches (62), receiving yards (1,017), yards per catch (16.4 average) and touchdown receptions (9) in a dozen games.

It’s worthing noting that in his first three campaigns at the two schools (2022-23 with the Green Wave, 2024 with the Volunteers), he combined for 74 grabs, 1,055 yards (14.3 average) and seven TDs.

How much playing time will Chris Brazzell II see in 2026?

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how long it actually takes for Brazzell to make an impact this season. Down the stretch in 2025, McMillan and Coker emerged as a nice 1-2 tandem for quarterback Bryce Young. Meanwhile, Legette comes off a disappointing second NFL season. Could the former Volunteer cut into Legette’s playing time?

It should be an interesting training camp for Dave Canales’s club, which begins for the rookies on July 21 and the rest of the team one day later. There will be battles at left tackle and center, and perhaps one more when it comes to the club’s third wide receiver.