Why Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks is a Can't-Miss Fantasy Football Option

Things are looking up for Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks.

The 2024 second round pick's career has been marred by injury. After entering the NFL off a torn ACL in college, Brooks suffered another in 2024, which cost him the entire 2025 campaign.

But Brooks is back and healthy in 2026 and has looked good during the spring. We'll get a much better idea of where Brooks really stands when training camp kicks off later this month.

With the 2026 season rapidly approaching, fantasy football managers need to keep Brooks in mind when they draft.

Why Jonathon Brooks is a can't-miss fantasy asset

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is also high on Brooks for this coming season, as he labeled the Panthers running back as a potential fantasy steal for 2026.

"The 22-year-old will have ample opportunity to prove his worth in a Panthers backfield that parted ways with leading rusher Rico Dowdle this offseason," Kay wrote.

"He'll work in a platoon with Chuba Hubbard — a 1,195-yard rusher in 2024 who regressed to 511 yards last year — and projects to assume a large portion of the 275 touches Dowdle vacated," he added.

The expectation is Chuba Hubbard will assume lead back duties but as we saw in 2025 when Rico Dowdle, who is no longer with the team, jumped him Hubbard on the depth chart, there's no guarantee the veteran is going to keep that role all season long.

Even if he does, Brooks will still be significantly involved with there likely to be at least 200 touches for the third-year back in the RB2 role. Along with seeing work on the ground, Brooks may also get significant passing-game work after proving to be an asset as a pass-catcher during his final year in college.

Dowdle had 275 touches last season, although Brooks won't see that many if Hubbard can stay healthy.

Even still, Brooks is in line to offer fantastic value as a player who is currently sitting with an ADP (average draft position) of 101 and RB34 overall.