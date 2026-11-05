Panthers Rightly Pitched as Ideal Landing Spot for Top-5 Trade Candidate

The NFL trade deadline is just five days away, and it's trending towards being one of the wilder deadlines in league history, with big names on the move. Huge trades have already taken place and made a huge impact, as seen with Jeffery Simmons joining the Chicago Bears.

Now, with less than a week until deadline day, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to join the party and make a move to save this season. No, the Panthers aren't going to get a superstar and use one or multiple first-round picks. However, Carolina can add a bona fide starter to improve any of the team's struggling units, and there are multiple.

There's an argument to be made that the worst facet of the Panthers is the run defense, allowing 140 rushing yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL. Carolina has had two games this season allowing over 250 rushing yards; both games were at home.

So what position will the Panthers need to target to bolster that room? Interior defensive line. Luckily, there's one team that could go into fire-sale mode and prepare for the draft with its roster decimated by injuries.

Panthers Touted as Potential Suitor for Eagles DT Moro Ojomo

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Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped his trade block big board ahead of Week 9. Notable names like Jonathon Taylor, Khalil Mack, Riq Woolen, and more are listed, but one name in the top five was named a good fit for the Panthers, and it makes perfect sense.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is a name to watch at the deadline, and Carolina could use him. The Eagles could pivot their focus toward April, as the roster has been riddled with injuries, including QB Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season with blood clots.

Ojomo is a high motor tackle, who plays gap run schemes very well, and is still just 25. The Panthers already have an elite DT in Derrick Brown, but aren't extremely talented around him; adding a stud like Ojomo could fix that.

So far this season, Ojomo has posted just 7 solo tackles, which isn't much production, but thats what happens when Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are on that defensive line as well.

Knox pointed out that Philadelphia has a lot of money tied up in those two defensive tackles, which is why Ojomo could be on the table. All thats left to figure out is what the Panthers would give up.

Moro Ojomo's Trade Value Ahead of Deadline

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The likely price for the Panthers to trade for Ojomo would be a 2027 third-round pick. Carolina owns its own third-round pick in 2027, so that works out perfectly.

Another key part of this potential deal that needs to be mentioned is that Ojomo will be a free agent after this season. Philadelphia probably won't re-sign him because of the money they have invested in Carter and Davis.

So Carolina would need to prioritize re-signing Ojomo in that case, adding young depth to a defensive line that needs it.