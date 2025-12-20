Panthers rule out 2 starters, 2 others questionable vs. Buccaneers

No NFL team is 100% healthy at any point in the season, especially not this late in the game. Heading into tomorrow's Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers are going to be missing at least a couple of starters, and potentially a couple more.

On Friday the team released their final injury report for the week, and it contains some bad news for a defensive front-seven that's had rough luck with injuries all year. Here are the details.

Panthers Week 16 designations

- LB Trevin Wallace: Out (Shoulder)

- DT Tershawn Wharton: Out (Hamstring)

- LT Ickey Ekwonu: Questionable (Knee)

- WR David Moore: Questionable (Elbow)

Wallace has been bothered by his shoulder injury for several weeks now and he's been in and out of the lineup. Head coach Dave Canales informed beat reporters yesterday that Claudin Cherelus will be taking his place in the lineup again.

Wharton has been dealing with a variety of minor injuries all season and he's only appeared in nine of the team's 14 games so far. When he has been on the field he's been somewhat disappointing, totaling two sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for a loss. PFF has him ranked 117th out of 126 at his position for the year.

By now Ejiro Evero's defense should be accustomed to having these two out of the lineup, though. The much bigger issue is the potential for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to sit out. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as limited on Friday. If Ekwonu cannot go, Yosh Nijman will take his place - and that did not go particularly well last time.

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

